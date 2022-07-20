remember the supermodel’s participation in “The Devil Wears Prada”

On Gisele Bündchen’s 42nd birthday, recalls her iconic participation in the movie classic “The Devil Wears Prada”

Gisele Bundchen is known as one of the most famous and highest paid supermodels in the world, with a millionaire fortune and a legacy that will be carried on the catwalks forever. But did you know that she has also ventured into cinema?

In 2006, the Brazilian participated in the film “The devil Wears Prada”, starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, which became a classic of the 2000s drama comedies, mainly for being a fashionista bet of the time. The film is known for being a behind-the-scenes portrait of Vogue US and Anna Wintour, the magazine’s editor-in-chief. All this through Andy Sachs, a budding journalist who lands a position at the prestigious fashion magazine Runway, which is run by the powerful Miranda Priestly. And even with the context of fashion being present throughout the film, Gisele was not part of the cast to show what she knows how to do best: parading.

Reproduction / Fox 2000 Pictures

The model – who today, July 20, 2022, turns 42 – was super high at the time of the release of the feature, rocking all the catwalks she walked on. However, she established that her condition for joining the cast of the film directed by David Frankel would be if she didn’t play a model.

That’s how Bündchen became Serena, one of the secretaries at Runway magazine. According to the website Aventuras na História, it was Gisele herself who suggested that she take on the role of assistant in the film. Thus came the iconic participation of one of the world’s greatest supermodels in a film that portrays the fashion publishing market.

Below is an excerpt of Gisele Bündchen’s participation in O Diabo Veste Prada:

