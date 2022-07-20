Renato Augusto is doubtful, but Corinthians faces Coritiba full of news

This Wednesday (20), the Corinthians receives Coritiba at Neo Química Arena for the 18th round of the Brasileirão. During the preparation for the duel, the Almighty had good news regarding Fagner and Maycon, who returned to training normally and should be available to coach Vítor Pereira.

The news doesn’t stop at the duo and Willian should also return against the Coxa-Branca team, as he recovered from a dislocation in his right shoulder and after days of training, there are great chances that shirt 10 will be among the 11 holders. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

But, the great expectation is on account of the possible lineup of striker Yuri Alberto and midfielder Ramiro, who had their records published in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin (BID) and are ready to be activated: “Well, “bidou” ! I am very happy, tomorrow (Wednesday) I will be able to participate in my first Corinthians game, I am very excited. I hope we can come out with the win. This preparation period was important for me, for me to be able to condition myself well physically and be prepared for the game”, declared Yuri Alberto to Corinthians TV.

The doubts for the match are on account of Renato Augusto and Júnior Moraes, who were not listed for the game against Ceará, last Saturday (16), as they were in the “medical department”, according to Alvinegro before that duel. As the respective situations have not been updated, it is not known whether they will be able to act.

However, the Timão that will face Coritiba should have the probable lineup: Cássio; Rafael Ramos (Bruno Méndez), Gil, Raul Gustavo and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Roni), Cantillo and Giuliano; Róger Guedes, Willian and Yuri Alberto (Gustavo Mosquito).