Return as Superman? Announcement With Henry Cavill May Come Soon

Through a report with the San Diego Comic Con schedule, he would have the information of an alleged surprise appearance of Henry Cavill in the Warner panel regarding DC.

The release of the schedule on Deadline, the Hall H Panel will have the presentation of content from Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, but the big highlight is the quote to Henry Cavill in the rumor claim.

This information makes it a hopeful scenario for the awaited event, as, without official confirmation for a long time, Henry Cavill was uncertain in the role of Superman, and only rumors claimed the actor’s return as Superman for granted.

The information should be treated as a rumor, as was alleged in the original article, but Deadline’s sources are very close to Hollywood which makes the tone of the news something concrete compared to the previous situation of scarcity of updates.

San Diego Comic Con 2022 kicks off this Thursday (July 21) and runs through Sunday (July 24), the event will feature updates on a variety of pop culture projects, and there will be high expectations on the DC Comics panel.

The character’s last appearance was in Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Rumors about Henry Cavill’s Return as Superman

Rumors about the character’s future are old, according to Latino Review, Henry Cavill could appear as Superman in The Flash alongside Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman. Of course, the feature will also feature Ezra Miller’s own Flash and Ben Affleck’s Batman, meaning a good chunk of the Justice League could appear together.

Obviously, it’s all just a rumor, other speculation previously indicated that Henry Cavill could even appear in The Flash, but through ready-made scenes from The Man of Steel, which has also not been confirmed.

Interestingly, The Flash will feature Michael Shannon as General Zod. The villain was in The Man of Steel, but died in that same film, so it will be interesting to see how that return could play out.

The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022.