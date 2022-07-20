Rolê Gloob: discover news from the sixth edition of the game show – Revista Crescer

+



The new edition of “Rolê Gloob” will be in a festive mood. In celebration of the channel’s 10th anniversary, the game show will have a differentiated schedule starting this Wednesday (20) of July. The special version of Rolê has the cast of ” DPA – Detetives do Prédio Azul” and “Bugados”, which form two teams to compete in challenges inspired by attractions that aired on Gloob over these 10 years.

Nicole Orsini and Pedro Motta present the ‘Rolê Gloob’ (Photo: Disclosure)

The program will feature a lot of music and tributes in the five episodes commanded, once again, by the duo of presenters Pedro Motta (detective Pippo) and Nicole Orsini (sorcerer Berenice). The challenges of this edition were given special names to honor some of the channel’s main productions: Detective, Flibisbolê, Storm Trolls, Tem Criança na Festinha, among others. And the fun doesn’t stop there. As a good party is not complete without music, this time, the “Rolê Gloob 10 anos” will have a musical number per episode, in addition to two original songs.

know more

Still in the celebratory mood, each program will have two challenges and a super-quick quiz about Gloob, in which the person who hits the “scroller” button answers first. Teams will need to race against time! And for that, the two teams have already been formed: “Bugados Turbinados” is composed by Gabriel Miller, Sienna Belle, Ryancarlos de Oliveira, Manuella Blear and Isabella Casarini; the “Invincible Detectives” team is formed by Nathália Costa, Stefano Agostini, Samuel Minervino, Letícia Braga and Cléo Faria. In each episode, six players and one more guest participate, who will help the groups with their knowledge of the channel. Maitê Padilha, Letícia Pedro, Laura Castro, Bruna Laynes and Davi Fields will be the special participants of this edition.

Service

Rolê Gloob Sixth Edition

Premiere: 07/20

Exhibition: Monday to Friday at 6pm

Reruns: Tuesday to Monday at 1:30 pm