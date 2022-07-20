Round 6 star Lee Jung-jae to have role in Marvel movie

The Marvel Cinematic Universe boasts the largest cast in Hollywood, and with so many movies and series still to come, the number of actors participating in the franchise will only get bigger.

And there are always a lot of speculated names between websites or mere wishes of who fans would like to see joining the Marvel Universe. With each new project announced by the MCU, there are always rumors pointing to the most diverse actors.

And after the surprising success of the Korean series Round 6, many fans wanted some actors from the series to join the cast of the Marvel Universe, something that, according to the journalist Daniel Richtmanshould really happen.

According to the journalist, Lee Jung-jaethe protagonist of round 6, is already in negotiations with Marvel Studios. What the actor’s role would be, or even the movie or series he will be in, has not yet been revealed at this time.

