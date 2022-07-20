Rumor points to Jason Segel as the Thing in the MCU

A few weeks ago, a rumor that Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother’s Marshall) would play Ben Grimm the Thing in the series She-Hulk from Disney+.

This would be a surprise, considering that so far we don’t have any confirmation about the Fantastic Four’s debut in the MCU – with the exception of the Reed Richards variant played by John Krasinski in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

This rumor only gained some traction due to The DisInsider Show sharing the rumor. Anyway, we better wait for any confirmation from Marvel Studios or even the premiere of the show in August 17th.

Playing one of its members in the She-Hulk series, however, would not be the strangest attitude since in the comics the character has a strong connection with the first Marvel family, reaching the point of being an official member of the team in some moments.

If he actually plays the Thing in the MCU, Jason Segel will be the second actor from the main cast of How I Met Your Mother to join the MCU, since Cobie Smulders (Robin in the sitcom) has been playing SHIELD agent Maria Hill.

Do you think it would be a good strategy for Marvel to start the Fantastic Four within the MCU? It is worth remembering that the series Ms. Marvel also served to introduce the character Kamala Khan ahead of her collaboration in the upcoming movie The Marvels, scheduled for mid-2023.

Via CBM.