Ryan Gosling on his character in Barbie: “No money”

In the cast of one of the most anticipated films of 2023, Ryan Gosling says he is excited to play the Ken doll in the Barbie movie, which will star Margot Robbie. Recently, the first photo of the actor featured as the character was revealed, and the photograph had a lot of repercussion on the internet. In an interview for the People magazine website, he talks about the repercussion and gives some news about the feature.

“The internet has been trying to break me for years. It doesn’t give me a choice. We had so much fun making this movie and it was nice to see everyone else start having as much fun as we did. I can’t wait for the movie to come out,” said the actor, who is currently promoting his new Netflix movie The Hidden Agent. The artist also added that Ken will not have an easy time in the real world, as he will not have money, a job and will be going through some difficulties.

“That Ken life is even harder than the Hidden Agent life, I think. Ken has no money, no job, no car, no home. He’s been through some stuff,” he said. Directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with her partner Noah Baumbach, Barbie’s synopsis features an adventure “into the magical world of Barbies, “Barbieland,” where one of the dolls begins to realize that she doesn’t fit in like the others. After being kicked out, she sets out on an adventure into the “real world” where she discovers that beauty lies within everyone.”