Sale of Veron, game canceled, injury to Piquerez and more: latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras reappeared at the Football Academy this Tuesday (19) hours after beating Cuiabá at Allianz Parque and reassuming the leadership of the 2022 Brazilian Championship. With 32 points, Verdão opened up two ahead.

Left-back Joaquin Piquerez passed tests and had nothing serious detected, just muscle wasting. The Health and Performance Nucleus does not specify recovery time, but the Uruguayan will hardly face América-MG on Thursday.

Check out the latest from Palmeiras

Board chooses not to ask for annulment of Choque Rei

Even with the right to request the cancellation of the game after an absurd error, the palm trees chose not to proceed. But he wants the VAR to draw the offside lines and for the error to be publicly acknowledged. Understand more about it.

Offer for Veron is declined

Porto, from Portugal, wants to take the young Gabriel Veron. But the initial offer did not please Palmeiras, which has already given the return. The sale can be confirmed and Alviverde is already studying giving up the attacker, especially after the leak of a video where Veron is surrounded by friends making exaggerated use of alcohol days before the decisive Shock Rei in the Copa do Brasil.

Palm trees looking for a sock in the window

With the international transfer window open, the alviverde board is looking for a creative midfielder to reinforce Abel Ferreira’s squad. Fitting the characteristics sought is the problem. Palmeiras wants a young athlete, with high sporting and resale power.

In Brazil, the profile searched does not exist. Understand better!