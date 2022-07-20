Samsung and Apple grow and maintain leadership in the cell phone market

New surveys released by the Canalys agency show that the panorama in the cellphone market remains dominated by Samsung and Apple. The two companies managed to resist Chinese onslaughts from companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo Mobile Communications Co., showing growth compared to the same period in 2021.

Samsung maintains leadership thanks to lines like Galaxy A and S (Image: Canalys)

With the high sales of the Galaxy A family of mid-rangers, Samsung managed to stay ahead with 21% of all handsets sold in the second quarter of the year. However, the period was also marked by the consolidation of the brand among the tops of the line, especially due to the success of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Apple remained with similar rates compared to the beginning of the year, accounting for 17% of smartphones sold in the period. The results are more positive than those seen at the same time in 2021, when the mark reached 14%.

Company 2nd Quarter – 2021 2nd Quarter – 2022 Samsung 18% 21% apple 14% 17% Xiaomi 17% 14% Oppo 11% 10% Alive 10% 9%

Xiaomi, on the other hand, shows timid signs of improvement, after suffering a lot in recent months due to logistical difficulties caused by the global shortage of chips, and temporary stoppages in factories in the wake of Covid-19 outbreaks. The company had 14% of the market share, still above fellow countrymen such as Oppo (10%, also including OnePlus) and Vivo Mobile (9%).

cautious market

Regarding the general market numbers, a drop of close to 9% was registered in the number of devices sold compared to the second quarter of last year. The result is explained by a reduction in demand, according to Canalys analysts:

“Sellers are needing to reassess their strategies for the remainder of 2022 because of sluggish demand, unfavorable economic conditions and inventory build-up.”

Experts also pointed to a trend of oversupply of intermediate devices, especially in a context where consumers with lower purchasing power are looking for cheaper models.

Cellphone market is down about 9% from last year (Image: Canalys)

In addition, stricter import laws were observed in emerging countries, which delayed the availability of cell phones in these locations. Therefore, some brands try to compensate for the reductions in sales with specific promotions, even if they obtain a smaller profit margin for each unit sold.

On the other hand, the semiconductor crisis shows signs of weakening, with a normalization of logistical processes. In this way, brands will be able to count on more important parts for the assembly of cell phones, and there is the possibility of a reheating in the coming months.

Source: Canalys, via Sammoblie