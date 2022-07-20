Samsung launches the Smart Monitor M5 in Brazil; check the differences

this week the Samsung launched in Brazil a new monitor. I’m talking about Smart Monitor M5. Its main differential is that it is practically a Smart TV. It comes with the Tizen operating system, has integration with streaming platforms like YouTube and Netflix and it even has a remote access function to another computer. Check out all the details of the new Samsung monitor below.

Datasheet is somewhat contradictory

O Samsung Smart Monitor M5 brings a good technical sheet, but that can make some more demanding users suspicious. For example, the screen is 27 inches, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) and VA LCD panel.

Size can be great. Plenty of space to work and view content. However, the Full HD resolution ends up not being ideal for some user profiles. In this case, the most acceptable would be a resolution of 1440p. In addition, the VA LCD panel is not as good quality. In this way, it already alienates the audience that works with audiovisual (photographers, filmmakers, editors, etc).

Anyway, the Smart Monitor M5 datasheet includes other desirable features. It is the case of HDR10250 nits brightness with adaptive picture (automatic adjustment), 3000:1 contrast, 4 ms response time and refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Finishing the technical sheet, Samsung has included Wi-Fi 5 connectivity in its new monitor, Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI 1.4, HDMI Arc and 2 USB Type-A ports. There are also two audio outputs. For me it’s great, since I hate speakers scattered around the work table.

smart functions

Remember that at the beginning of the article I said that the Smart Monitor M5 brings a user experience similar to that of a Smart TV? It is true. The device comes with the Tizen operating system, which is the same used in South Korean TVs. That’s why it comes with several applications installed, such as YouTube, Netflix and others. The user also has access to Samsung TV Plus, which brings channels such as record news and Bloomberg.

Another very interesting feature of the Smart Monitor M5 is the workmode. Through it you can access a PC remotely, work with Office programs and use the Samsung DeX function to connect smartphones and tablets from the Galaxy line.

And the monitor works independently. That is, just connect a bluetooth keyboard and mouse, turn on the monitor, connect to a PC remotely and start working. The Smart Monitor M5 is also AirPlay compatible. This means that you can also connect devices from the apple.

It does not stop there! The Samsung Smart Monitor M5 brings the function IoT Hub. It allows the monitor to act as a control center for connected devices. Translation: you can control lamps, speakers, locks and other smart devices through the monitor.

Availability and price

O Smart Monitor M5 is already on sale on the Samsung website and in major retailers for the suggested price of BRL 2,199.

Is it worth it? The answer to this question depends on several factors. But if the price drops by R$500, I dare say that this new smart monitor from Samsung is worth it.