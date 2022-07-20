Samsung may remove depth camera on 2023 Galaxy A lineup

The abandonment of the depth sensor reduces production costs and allows these devices to have an even better main camera. In addition, the software itself is already capable of applying a good depth effect without the need for a dedicated lens.

According to sources heard by The Elec, the Galaxy A24, A34 and A54 should be the first to undergo the change, something that should make them only have the main, ultrawide and macro camera.

Samsung may reduce the number of rear cameras on some smartphones of the Galaxy A line in 2023. That’s because rumors from South Korea indicate that the company wants to stop producing devices with a depth sensor .

Taking advantage of the information leak, people who work at Samsung still confirmed the resolutions that we should expect in the new members of the Galaxy A line of 2023.

Galaxy A24 — 50MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide and 5MP macro

Galaxy A32 — 48 MP main camera, 8 MP ultrawide and 5 MP macro

Galaxy A54 — 50MP main camera, 5MP ultrawide and 5MP macro

A point out of the curve is certainly the A54’s ultrawide sensor and everything indicates that this could be a typo. Anyway, Samsung should focus on user experience with main camera by improving its software and offering optical stabilization on more affordable models.

For now, the South Korean manufacturer does not confirm the veracity of the leak. Therefore, we emphasize that everything needs to be considered as just another market rumor.

Do you believe that the depth camera is still needed? What do you think of Samsung’s possible change? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.