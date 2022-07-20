Santos interested in signing Juan Quintero from River Plate

Santos seem willing to spend more in the mid-year transfer market to change the team’s situation. Another name on the agenda at Peixe is Juan Fernando Quintero, from River Plate. The information was first given by the ‘ge’ and confirmed by the TNT Sports Brasil.

According to the TNT Sports, the board already knows the request of the Colombian midfielder, who belongs to Shenzhen, from China: 100 thousand dollars per month – about R$ 550 thousand, at current prices. Santos sees the value as high and tries to lower the value, but is doing well in the negotiations of other contractual terms. Even so, getting it right is seen as difficult internally.

At 29 years of age, Quintero is considered one of the best recent midfielders in South American football and has stints with European clubs such as Porto, Rennes and Pescara. He has a loan contract with River until the end of the year and a bond with the Chinese until December 2023.

In addition to the midfielder, Santos is still looking to sign right-backs Lucas Blondel, from Tigre, from Argentina, and Mário Fernandes, who has a suspended contract with CSKA Moscow, from Russia. According to the TNT Sports, both names are in advanced status. Uruguayan striker Brian Rodríguez is also negotiating with Peixe.