Santos vs Botafogo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch the Brasileirão game

saints and Botafogo arrive under pressure for this Wednesday’s game. The teams face each other in Vila Belmiro, at 21:30, without delivering consistent results and go to the match with the objective of finishing the first round closer to the G6.

+ Giovanna Waksman overcame machismo to guide Botafogo to the first base title in the SAF era

The backstage of Peixe is hectic. After the resignation of Fabián Bustos, there was a whole “said-me-said” involving Lisca and Sport about the announcement of the new coachwho signed with Alvinegro and should watch the match from his cabin in Vila Belmiro.

Botafogo also arrives with a busy day to day. Luís Castro is not pressured by the alvinegra leadership, but the Portuguese will finally be able to count on reinforcements, something he so much asked for: Fernando Marçal and Carlos Eduardo are confirmed in the game.

DATASHEET

SANTOS X BOTAFOGO

Place: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

date and time: 07/20/2022, at 21:30

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

auxiliaries: Bruno Boschilia (FIFA – PR) and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (SC)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins

where to watch: Glovo, Premiere and Real Time on LANCE!/Voz do Esporte

SANTOS (Coach: Marcelo Fernandes)

John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann, Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinicius Zanocelo, Bruno Oliveira (Carlos Sánchez); Léo Baptistão, Angelo, Marcos Leonardo.

suspended:

hanging: Eduardo Bauermann, Vinicius Zanocelo, Camacho, Bruno Oliveira and Jhojan Julio

Outside: Lucas Pires, Sandry and Maicon (injured)

BOTAFOGO (Coach: Luís Castro)

​Catito Fernandez; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu, Fernando Marçal; Patrick de Paula, Lucas Fernandes, Carlos Eduardo (Tchê Tchê); Gustavo Sauer, Erison, Jeffinho (Vinicius Lopes).

suspended:-

​hanging: Hanging: Del Piage, Lucas Fernandes, Hugo, Luís Castro [técnico]Erison and Philipe Sampaio

Outside: Victor Cuesta, Rafael, Carlinhos, Kayque, Victor Sá, Diego Gonçalves, Joel Carli and Breno (injured)