Santos vs Botafogo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazilian series a

Still under the command of interim Marcelo Fernandes, but already agreed with coach Lisca, Santos is trying to put an end to the team’s irregularity within the Brasileirão. With 22 points, Peixe seeks to win again to try to get closer to the G-6 and gain an advantage in the fight against the Z-4. A defeat can leave the team just one point ahead of the relegation zone.

Botafogo seeks to rehabilitate itself in the Brasileirão. Luís Castro’s team has not won for a month: the last victory was in the epic clash with Inter, in Beira-Rio, in a 3-2 comeback victory, on June 19. After being eliminated in the Copa do Brasil by América-MG in an aggregate score of 5-0, Luís Castro has two reinforcements after opening the window: left-back Marçal and midfielder Eduardo.

+ Check the ranking of Serie A

Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

Streaming: Globe with narration by Luis Roberto and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Júnior and Sandro Meira Ricci, and Sportv and Premiere with narration by Júlio Oliveira and comments by Carlos Eduardo Lino and PC Vasconcellos.

Real time: ge tracks all bids, with videos.

Paulo César Vasconcellos analyzes Santos vs Botafogo, for the 18th round of the Brasileirão

Santos – coach: Marcelo Fernandes

Marcelo Fernandes should command Santos for the last time before the arrival of Lisca, the next coach of Peixe. For the confrontation with Botafogo, the expectation is that the interim will maintain the base of the last games, winning the return of Rodrigo Fernández, who missed the team against Avaí because of a muscle discomfort. Maicon, Lucas Pires and Sandry continue to recover from injuries.

hanging: Eduardo Bauermann, Vinícius Zanocelo, Camacho, Bruno Oliveira and Jhojan Julio.

Embezzlement: Maicon (left calf injury), Sandry (left thigh injury) and Lucas Pires (right knee injury).

Likely Escalation: John Paul; Madson, Luiz Felipe, Eduardo Bauermann and Felipe Jonatan; Rodrigo Fernández, Vinícius Zanocelo and Carlos Sánchez; Léo Baptistão, Lucas Braga and Marcos Leonardo.

2 of 2 Santos likely lineup for the game against Botafogo — Photo: ge Santos’ likely lineup for the game against Botafogo — Photo: ge

+ See more news from Santos

Botafogo – coach: Luís Castro

Botafogo’s attractions are the reinforcements that arrived for the second transfer window of the no, opened on July 18: left-back Fernando Marçal and midfielder Carlos Eduardo. The two were regularized at the IDB on Tuesday (19) and have legal playing conditions.

hanging: Erison, Hugo, Lucas Fernandes and Philipe Sampaio.

Embezzlement: Breno, Del Piage, Kayque, Diego Gonçalves, Cuesta, Carlinhos, Rafael, Victor Sá, Barreto and Patrick de Paula (injured).

Probable lineup: Gatito Fernández; Saravia, Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Hugo (Marçal); Patrick de Paula (Oyama), Tchê Tchê and Lucas Fernandes; Gustavo Sauer (Lucas Piazon) and Vinícius Lopes (Jeffinho); erison

+ See more news from Botafogo