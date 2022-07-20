Security camera catches accident that killed delivery delivery man in Camaçari

(Photo: Playback/social networks)

Last Saturday (16), the collision between a car and a motorcycle at the entrance of the Nascente do Rio Capivara neighborhood (Bairro Novo) ended with the death of a delivery man of delivery. This Wednesday (20), Camaçari Notícias had access to images from a security camera that captured the moment of the accident. In the images it is possible to see the exact moment when the car collides with Anderson Silva Santos, 31 years old, motorcycle.

To our report, Anderson’s brother-in-law told that he worked as a security guard and that in his spare time, he made deliveries to a pizzeria. Anderson was the father of two girls, aged 8 and 4, to whom he devoted himself entirely. “He was a fantastic father, everything to him was family. My sister works all day, so Anderson was the one who took care of the girls during the day, bathed them, gave them meals, was the base of the family”.

Also according to the victim’s brother-in-law, the driver of the car would have said that Anderson was going the wrong way and that when the vehicle approached he would have zig-zag with the motorcycle, a version that is disputed by the family. “Camera footage doesn’t show that. And witnesses say that the driver was intoxicated.”

For Anderson’s family and friends, there is a longing and sadness for such an early death. “The girls lost their father, my mother lost her husband and we lost a very nice guy, very family and who was very dear to everyone”.

