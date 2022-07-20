see airports with the most delays and cancellations

Since the start of the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere at the end of May, travelers have found crowded airports, with long lines, delays and lost luggage among the main occurrences at European terminals. The reason?

Air chaos, as this phenomenon became known, started with the abrupt recovery of the travel market after the relaxation of circulation protocols after two years of harsh restrictions due to the pandemic. With their smaller staff after cuts caused by covid-19 and Brexit, airports and companies have had a hard time dealing with the large volume of bags and tourists.

Consulting and software developer for tourism companies Hopper Inc. released on Tuesday (12) the result of a survey in which it revealed which airports have been most impacted by the problem and, therefore, should be avoided if possible.

The winner is Brussels airport in Belgium, which despite not having as high a number of cancellations and delays as Paris and London airports, had the highest proportion of flights affected. Check out:

The 10 Most Chaotic Airports in Europe in July 2022

1 / 10 1st Brussels Airport, Brussels: 72% delays and 2.5% cancellations. Dawid Kalisinski Photography/Getty Images two / 10 2nd Frankfurt International Airport, Frankfurt: 68% delays and 7.8% cancellations. Getty Images/iStockphotos 3 / 10 3rd Eindhoven Airport in Eindhoven (the Netherlands): 67% delays and 1.8% cancellations. olmozott98/Getty Images 4 / 10 4th Luton Airport, London area: 66% delays and 2.7% cancellations. Lubo Ivanko/Getty Images 5 / 10 5th Liszt Ferenc International Airport, Budapest: 65% delays and 2.1% cancellations. mathess/Getty Images 6 / 10 6th Humberto Delgado International Airport, in Lisbon: 65% delays and 4.8% cancellations. BrasilNut1/Getty Images 7 / 10 7th Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris: 62% delays and 3.1% cancellations. Getty Images 8 / 10 8th Amsterdam Airport Schiphol: 61% delays and 5.2% cancellations. iStock/Getty Images 9 / 10 9th Nice Côte d’Azur Airport: 60% delays and 3.4% cancellations. venakr/Getty Images 10 / 10 10th London Gatwick Airport: 59% delays and 1.4% cancellations. BrasilNut1/Getty Images

On the other hand, the most peaceful airport to fly in Europe is currently in Bergamo, Italy. See the quietest of the moment:

Airports least affected by air chaos in Europe