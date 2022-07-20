Sejuv reveals reason for power outage before the match between Ceará and Avaí, at Arena Castelão

Before the match between Ceará and Avaí, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, Arena Castelão suffered again from the lighting failure. Due to this, the game was delayed by approximately 50 minutes. Grandpa won the match 1-0, with a goal from Vina.

In contact with Esportes O POVO, the Sports and Youth Department (Sejuv) explained that the energy supply at Arena Castelão went through an instability, and therefore some of the stadium’s floodlights went out.

The secretariat also stated that a technical expertise will be carried out so that the problem that caused the lighting failure is identified.

See the official note:

“The Secretariat of Sport and Youth (Sejuv) informs that the energy supply of Arena Castelão went through an instability and, as a result, part of the spotlights went out in this Tuesday’s match (18), between Ceará and Avaí. A technical expertise will be carried out to identify the problem, given that all generators started operating normally. The match started with a delay due to the time needed to restore power. Arena Castelão currently has 346 floodlights, which is more than the number needed to light the field. We emphasize that the generator system has been tested before the game and is tested regularly,” he said.

