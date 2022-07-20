Selena Gomez talks about the arrival of Rare Beauty in Brazil, mental health, self-esteem and social networks – Vogue

+



Selena Gomez talks about the arrival of Rare Beauty in Brazil (Photo: Disclosure)

A brand whose philosophy is to celebrate what is unique in each person – bringing this concept even to its name – and to shed light on mental health issues. This is Rare Beauty, a beauty brand created by Selena Gomez. It was the desire to break patterns and build positive conversations about this universe that made the singer decide to create her own makeup line, launched at the end of 2020. Good news for the artist’s legion of fans, the label arrives in Brazil on next month, landing exclusively at Sephora stores and e-commerces with 14 items in its portfolio starting August 3rd.

Tired of dated speeches that propagated unrealistic expectations and undermined people’s self-esteem and self-confidence, the singer decided to use her passion for makeup to propose a different path: an inclusive brand from communication to the concept of products. “Instead of hiding, I wanted to value what is unique in each one. In addition, I also thought of creating a line that was uncomplicated, so that even those who did not know how to apply makeup could use it”, said the singer in an interview. exclusive to Vogue Brazil.

In addition to the portfolio filled with easy-to-use products and recognized for its natural finish, Rare Beauty also plays an important role in the fight for access to treatment for mental health. One of the company’s main initiatives in this area is the Rare Impact Fund, which receives 1% of the brand’s sales value and aims to raise funds to be invested in projects related to the theme. In its first year of existence, the initiative distributed $1.2 million in grants to groups offering suicide prevention services, mentoring programs and research organizations.

Among the products arriving in the country are some of the most popular of the brand, such as the Liquid Touch Weightless foundation, which will be available in 30 shades, the Soft Pinch liquid blush and the Positive Light liquid illuminator. Besides them, the Matte Perfect Strokes eyeliner; the Always An Optimist Illuminating primer; Always an Optimist 4-in-l Mist; Liquid Touch Brightening concealer; the Stay Vulnerable lip balm; Lip Soufflé Matte lip cream; Harmony Shaping Duo brow powder; and four brushes will also be on sale here. The value of the items ranges from R$139 to R$199.

Check out below the full chat with Selena Gomez about Rare Beauty coming to Brazil

Rare Beauty, your makeup brand, is coming soon to Brazil. What would be her difference?

I really wanted to create a brand that celebrated everyone’s individuality. In addition, we donate 1% of our sales to the Rare Impact Fund, a fund I created with the goal of raising $100 million in mental health resources. I’m very proud of what we’ve built.

How do you want Brazilians to feel when using your products?

My dear Brazilians. I hope they feel that even though they’re not a professional makeup artist, it’s still possible to create a smooth and beautiful look. And that it doesn’t take a million products to celebrate itself. I hope that when using cosmetics, people will remember that they are unique.

What are the best beauty tricks you’ve learned behind the scenes of your career?

One of my makeup artists places a credit card at the base of her upper lashes, with her eyes closed, and applies mascara in that position as if she were painting her hair. That way, she manages to perfect the layers and leave the effect flashy.

How is your skincare routine?

I usually start my skin care by taking off my makeup. The first step is a facial soap, and then I use a toner, an eye cream, and a facial moisturizer. It’s four steps, I prefer to keep things simple and I feel like this routine works for me. Sometimes I like to also include a face mask throughout the week.

Have you ever felt pressured to fit into beauty standards because of fame? How has your relationship with makeup evolved throughout your life and career?

I’ve been doing hair and makeup since I was seven, on my first job. And there’s a part of it that’s not normal or healthy because I was a kid. It’s fun to play with makeup, but it’s another thing that you’re so young and you have to wear it to movies or other commitments.

As I grew older, it was too much for me and it wasn’t fun anymore. It was something, like, I didn’t feel pretty and I didn’t want more makeup to make me feel pretty. I didn’t want less makeup. I don’t know, it was a little confusing for me. my relationship [com a maquiagem] today is much healthier and obviously I understand that I don’t look like everyone else for a reason. I look like myself because that’s how I was born and I’m so proud of it.

You are a great mental health activist. Why is this such an important cause for you?

I have been very transparent and open about my journey. [de saúde mental]. And the reason for that is because for a long time I was really confused and I knew I had to stop working and really take care of myself. I don’t think this is a bad thing. I was really grateful to have the help I needed and that’s why I’m so passionate about helping others gain access to the resources they need to take care of their mental health without costing them hundreds of thousands of dollars. This should be something accessible and I hope one day I can change this discussion.

Why talk about mental health in the beauty universe?

Sometimes all people care about is what’s on the outside. So I really wanted to change the narrative in the beauty world and create a brand that was truly inclusive. The quality of the products is also very important to me and I am proud of the result we have achieved.

What would you say was the turning point How do you deal with your mental health?

I believe I have a healthy relationship with my mental health today. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking time for yourself. Taking care of yourself, even if it’s uncomfortable or difficult to do, is very important. This is essential for me because if I’m not healthy then I can’t do what I love.

How do you think social media has impacted your life and how do you believe they impact younger generations today?

I believe you have to be careful. It’s very exhausting to be comparing yourself to others or feeling left out or not cool or good enough. All these feelings are lies. Many of the things we see are simply not true. I’ve even posted a picture of myself looking happy on some of my worst days. I think it’s healthy to take breaks and maybe try to step away from it. But it’s really complicated and it makes my heart sad to think of so many people who can get stuck in these feelings.

Do you think it is possible to change this scenario?

I really hope so. I wish that when someone on TikTok or other social media posts about my product, that person will feel special and realize that it’s not just a beauty brand, but a way to help them be who they really are. , and not try to be someone else.

How has the pandemic impacted you?

I think it was a period that affected all of us, I believe it’s impossible for anyone not to have been shaken or lonely by everything that happened. It was definitely difficult. During the period, I was very worried about everyone’s health, I was very stressed. As time went on, I started cooking, trying to learn new things and trying to come out of my shell to find activities that would help me deal with these feelings.

Rare Beauty has been a trendsetter in the industry since its launch. What do you still plan to do in the beauty market with your brand?

I intend to keep growing. I really believe in my product and I want to make it even more amazing and also expand our portfolio to more beautiful and easy to use items. I wish to see Rare Beauty getting stronger as the years go by.

