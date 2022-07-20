Seventeen US Congressmen Arrested During Pro-Abortion Protest | World

Seventeen Democratic congressmen, including progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar, were arrested during a protest in favor of abortion rights held outside the Supreme Court building in Washington DC, in the United States. In total, 35 people were arrested.

Capitol Police said protesters were blocking traffic on a nearby street when they received three warnings. “Some of the protesters refuse to leave the street so we are starting to make arrests,” officials wrote on Twitter.

The demonstration came three weeks after a controversial Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade Act of 1973, which guaranteed the right to abortion at the federal level. Now, the right has been or may be banned in more than half of the US states.

“I was arrested today while participating in an act of civil disobedience with my fellow members of Congress outside the Supreme Court,” tweeted Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar. “I will continue to do everything in my power to raise awareness of the attack on our reproductive rights!”