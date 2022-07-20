Simon Pegg Responds to Interest in Joining the MCU

Simon Pegg (Large Lead, Mission: Impossible – Fallout Effect) answered if he would be interested in participating in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor, for those who don’t know, has already dabbled in a popular comic book adaptation: The Boys, currently running on Prime Video.

“‎I kind of want to do more adult stuff in the future. I think ‎‎Mission: Impossible is an adult franchise. And I also want to do a little more drama.‎”

declared to newsweek.

“‎I’m in no rush to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe or anything. I feel like I want to be a little more free. When you start working on these things (comic book movies), then you’re contractually bound for years, and that can be a little restrictive.‎”

Mission: Impossible – Payback Part 1 hits theaters on July 14, 2023.

The main cast is back, including Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Michelle Monaghanwhile Hayley Atwell, Esai Moralesand Pom Klementieff are the newcomers.

Recently, information from the North American website Variety revealed that Cruise plans to finish Mission: Impossible 8 before the seventh movie was released. That’s because the final scene is a traditional cliffhanger for the sequel, and the star hopes the transition will be seamless.‎

Two sources also stated that these films should serve as a farewell to Ethan Hunt.

At the same time, according to The Hollywood Reporterthe studio spoke with Cruise about the possibility of producing a spinoff series from the franchise in Paramount+and he dismissed the idea promptly.