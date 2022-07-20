According to TVLinethe acclaimed singer HER will play Bela in the musical adaptation of the classic ‘Beauty and the Beast‘, which will be performed live, to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original animation.

“I can’t believe I will be able to be part of the legacy of ‘Beauty and the Beast’. The world will watch a black and Filipino Beauty. I’ve always wanted to be a Disney princess, and I get to work with two amazing directors, Hamish Hamilton and Jon M. Chu. It’s very surreal and I couldn’t be more grateful.” declared the artist.

The special will be released by ABC at the December 15thand will be available in the catalog of Disney+ the next day.

Hamish Hamilton will be responsible for the direction.

Jon M. Chuwhich will lead the forthcoming adaptation of ‘Wicked‘ will serve as executive producer.

“’Beauty and the Beast’ is a timeless story and we are fortunate to work with master Jon M. Chu and veteran director Hamish Hamilton to bring a new adaptation of this beloved classic to a magical and unforgettable Disney night,” declared Craig Erwichgives ABC Entertainment. “Full of unforgettable performances, this will be a special event for fans of the original film and the new generation being introduced to this adorable tale.”

Enjoy watching:

The cast of the musical is to be announced soon. Stay tuned!

the animation ‘Beauty and the Beast‘ was released in theaters in 1991, winning Oscars for best original song and Best Soundtrack. The feature was also nominated for Best Picture, but lost to ‘The Silence of the Lambs‘.

The live-action version of ‘Beauty and the Beast‘, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevenswas released in 2017, becoming a box office hit with over $1.2 billion collected worldwide.

Check out our review:

Don’t forget to watch: