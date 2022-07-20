Smart cart calculates purchase value and receives payments at a supermarket in Campinas; understand | Campinas and Region

A supermarket chain in Campinas (SP) started to make available to customers the so-called smart cart, which allows the consultation of product prices and calculates the total value of the purchase in real time. The technology, which also receives payments, is seen by those who have used it as a way to save money.

Through a screen installed on the equipment, the system recognizes the products that are placed in the cart. According to the establishment, the purpose of the tool is to facilitate the customer’s decision making, as he instantly monitors how much he will spend.

For now, the smart cart is only available in Campinas. The supermarket chain intends to take, soon, this technology to Piracicaba (SP), Limeira (SP) and other cities in the interior of São Paulo.

1 of 2 Smart cart recognizes products, allows the consultation of prices and calculates the final value of the purchase at the supermarket — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV Smart cart recognizes products, allows the consultation of prices and calculates the final value of the purchase at the supermarket — Photo: Reproduction / EPTV

With the smart cart, the customer takes the product and registers the barcode on the attached scanner. Then the cart lights indicate that the item can now be placed in the cart and the screen shows the current purchase amount.

In this way, the customer can monitor in real time how much he will spend at the supermarket. Businessman Juliano Camargo approved the technology.

“Before, I was afraid of how much I was going to give my purchase. […] The advantage of the cart is that he can take whatever amount he wants, which he has there at the time available to make his purchase with all the necessary tranquility and security”, he says.

Buyer David Fazenda, who has already used the equipment several times, praised the practicality of the smart cart. “It avoids the lines, it’s easy to use, it has the spending limit that my wife imposes, and I’m at peace,” he says.

Be careful not to spend too much

Finance professor Eli Borochovicius explains some of the factors that lead people to spend more than planned when filling the pantry. According to him, even promotions can mean a risk.

“First, it’s not always true. Second, sometimes we buy things that we don’t need, we don’t use and the cheap ends up being expensive”, he says.

