Solar storm could hit Earth this Tuesday (19) and affect radio and GPS signals

The “astronomical weather” forecast for this Tuesday (19) is a strong solar storm that is heading towards Earth. The consequences of this phenomenon can be observed on the planet, which must face drops of radio frequency signals used by various electronic devices all around the world. Dr. Tamitha Skov, an expert on the subject, explains that solar storms occur when the magnetic clouds of solar winds integrate with the Earth’s magnetic field, causing our magnetosphere – a magnetic field that protects us from this type of phenomenon – to suffer disturbances and cause oscillations. on radio frequencies.





In this case, the solar winds are caused due to the peak period known as the “solar cycle”, which changes every 11 years. This moment is characterized by an increase in flares from the Sun, which eject supercharged particles at above-average volume and astronomical distances—Earth generally does not escape the storm. It is not possible to state the scale of problems that this strong solar eruption will cause on Earth, but it is not uncommon for this phenomenon to cause interference in radio frequencies and problems in communication with satellites in orbit, so it is possible to expect failures in electronic equipment that depend on these technologies. and drop in GPS signal.

















Tech

21 June

















Tech

29 March



Skov says this is a G1-type storm — the mildest there is — so concerns are less. Despite the potential damage, the proximity of the event yields beautiful photographs, allowing the visualization of auroras in various regions of the planet. The specialist shared some catches in Canada and the United States. Look:

Those on the west coast of North America saw the #solarstorm ramp up into high gear last night and right now #Aurora shouls be strong over Tasmania & New Zealand. In a few hours, the northern parts of Asia, UK, & northern Europe should get a show as well. Thanks for reporting! https://t.co/mCdjJd9nFJ — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 19, 2022

Confirmed! We’re already seeing #Aurora in Alberta, Canada during this building #solarstorm. The magnetic field orientation inside the storm is a bit chaotic thus far so expect sporadic brightenings of aurora over the next 24 hours. G1-level (Kp 5) possible. Thanks for reporting! https://t.co/DwZryqmjFq — Dr. Tamitha Skov (@TamithaSkov) July 19, 2022