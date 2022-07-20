Sonic Origins renews classics with mode right for the Nutella generation | Analysis / Review

Born over 30 years ago, Sonic has established himself as one of the most iconic characters in the video game industry. Its gigantic legacy yielded dozens of games and surpassed the barriers of entertainment, generating animations, movies and even LEGO sets. The most interesting thing is how the hedgehog has surpassed generations and has fans of all ages. The great truth is that SEGA lives a love-hate relationship with the fans. Except for classic games and more nostalgic releases, such as Sonic Mania, the hero’s titles failed to win the hearts of veterans or appeal to younger ones. Sonic Frontiers itself hasn’t even been released yet, but it’s already being shunned by players for predicting another disaster based on its trailers. To warm hearts, the hedgehog returns in a new collection called Sonic Origins, which can’t go wrong. After all, it is a fantastic package that brings together the original games Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic CD, Sonic 2 and Sonic 3 & Knuckles with several improvements and extras, aiming to modernize the experience and make it more friendly for casual gamers. Is it worth your investment? Check it out in our review!

















entries

14 Jul

















entries

04 Jul



the beginning of everything





Sonic Origins does a better job of telling the story of the hedgehog and his entire rivalry with Dr. Robotnik, also known as Eggman. Many years ago, it was common for games to have details of their narrative in manuals that accompanied the physical copies. As almost no one read, several narrative details became legends or were just not known by the players.

To solve this, Sonic Origins has animated cinematics that will make you feel like you’re watching a cartoon. Everything is done with great care and attention, matching perfectly with the collection. Despite not having dialogues and being short, everything can be perfectly understood and several details of the narrative that many did not know will be clear.

In the plot, Sonic is a blue hedgehog who lived peacefully running through Green Hill on the South Island until the animals in the region begin to be kidnapped to become machines in an evil plan by the villain Dr. Robotnik, which aims for world domination. From there, the hero begins the search for the seven emeralds and befriends Tails, the two-tailed fox, setting off on an unforgettable adventure full of challenges, eventually facing the legendary Knuckles.

The history of games is extremely simple, but that’s not a problem. It is precisely its simplicity that makes it so captivating, fun and an extra factor for both children and adults to enjoy it, making Sonic one of the most beloved figures in the history of video games.

Accelerating with news





Sonic Origins is not technically a remaster because all the games have been remade from scratch, but with the aim of being very close to the original releases, with several improvements and more accessible mechanics to embrace both old-school players and those who knew the hero. recently and never tested any of their games.

Among the games in the collection, it’s clear that the biggest beneficiary was the first Sonic The Hedgehog title, which often alienated new players and ruined some old-timers’ childhood memories by aging badly. It may seem silly, but the addition of the Spin Dash skill completely transforms the experience, giving a new skill for the hedgehog to get rid of enemies, making the experience much more balanced.

Sonic Origins features two different modes: Anniversary and Classic. The first brings a new mechanic with coins replacing the extra lives that can be used in the Museum to unlock promotional art, music, videos and other surprises. The second brings the original experience, without any changes and with all its difficulty.

In terms of gameplay, Sonic follows platform games from the 90s. Controlling the hero, Tails or Knuckles, you’ll jump, fly and run through colorful stages, full of enemies, traps and secrets. It’s interesting how even 30 years later, the titles are still fun and addictive.

In Story Mode, the player will experience the four titles in sequential order, without their respective menus or screens. With this, you’ll transition between them as if they were a single game, with the main difference being the animations at the beginning and end of each title.

The new Boss Challenge mode will have the player face all the bosses in sequence, but with one detail: no rings and only 3 continues. This is extremely challenging and requires a lot of skill to complete. Upon finishing it, you will unlock Mirror Mode, which features all mirrored levels.

Now, if you like tension and extreme challenge, you’ll have fun with Mission Mode. Basically, you will have to complete challenges, such as collecting an amount of rings or finishing the level in a certain time. At the end of each level, you will receive a ranking based on your performance. An interesting element is that the stages undergo changes to suit the challenge you will need to face.

Green Hill Zone more beautiful than ever





Sonic Origins brings the first hedgehog games more beautiful than ever, in a painstaking work that respects the past, but with improvements that make it enjoyable for more modern devices. Animations are one of the main strengths, making the experience even more visually pleasing.

The main visual change is the aspect ratio, which jumps from 4:3 to 16:9 widescreen. However, this goes beyond the resolution and also affects the gameplay, as the screen elements are repositioned to fit naturally, without being a mere “stretching”. I confess that I found the experience much better this way and didn’t feel like trying the titles in the classic format.

A small overlooked detail that could enrich the experience was the CRT filter, present in Sonic Mania. They help make retro games as close as possible to the image of old televisions, giving it an extra charm. Maybe, in a future update, SEGA can add a feature, but I confess I missed it.

Another point that may bother some players is the Sonic 3 soundtrack. SEGA can’t use the original game’s tracks, so it brought alternative music to overcome these problems. Other than that, the rest was kept.

It’s worth the investment?





Sonic Origins is a beautiful collection that will make the older ones delight and remember their childhood, but it also serves as a gateway for younger players who have recently met the hedgehog and want to test their games. With excellent technical work, lots of content to unlock and new modes, this is the best way to get to know the hero’s legacy. However, SEGA slips in a very important detail: its price. The standard version is costing BRL 214.90while the deluxe version comes out at BRL 239.90. Premium content is nothing more than remastered music and other details that could very well have been included in the base game, especially for the amount charged.

Sonic Origins is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

salty price salty price Paid DLCs that should be included in the base game Paid DLCs that should be included in the base game There is no CRT filter There is no CRT filter

graphics The revitalization work makes the classics modern, but keeping the essence of the past in a unique way. gameplay Challenging options for veterans and simpler modes for casual gamers who just want fun. history The plot is told through simple and engaging cinematics. Soundtrack With the exception of Sonic 3, all games retain their excellent original tracks. Immersed Sonic Origins is a return to the past in an incredible and fun way. Total Score Sonic Origins is an excellent collection for getting to know the hedgehog, but it skids on its salty price.

*TudoCelular thanks SEGA’s advice, TheoGames, for providing a copy for analysis of Sonic Origins for PlayStation 5.

See also