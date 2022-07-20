South Africa: Methanol identified in the blood of 21 young people found dead in a nightclub – News

A toxic chemical methanol was identified as the possible cause of death for 21 teenagers at a nightclub in the South African city of East London last month, reports the Associated Press.

According to the agency, methanol was found in the blood of all the bodies found, and the investigation is now continuing to determine whether the amounts of this chemical, a toxic form of alcohol commonly used by industries as a solvent, pesticide or fuel source, were sufficient to cause the death of a person and how they ingested it.

“Methanol was detected in all 21 individuals who were there, however, there is still a progressive analysis of the quantitative levels of methanol and whether it could have been the ultimate cause of death,” said Litha Matiwane, deputy director of the clinical service at Eastern Cape province at a press conference this Tuesday.

The victims were between 18 and 20 years old and, according to images posted on social media, the bodies have been lying on the floor of the disco, none of whom have any apparent injuries.

Alcohol poisoning and carbon monoxide inhalation were ruled out as possible causes of death, although traces of both were found in the bodies of all victims.