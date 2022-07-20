Startup business shrinks BRL 1 billion after cryptocurrency tumble | Lauro Jardim

Méliuz | reproduction

In a statement to the market, the cashback and discount coupons startup Méliuz revealed the negative impact on the company’s numbers of the fall in cryptocurrencies and the breakup of one of its subsidiaries, Bankly, with the largest broker in the sector, Binance. In the second quarter of this year, the volume of Bankly’s financial operations shrank by R$1 billion.

Bankly is a payment institution acquired by Méliuz in May 2021, still under the name of Banco Acesso. It allows companies to offer financial services on their own websites, using a system developed by the company. One of Bankly’s clients is Capitual, which, until June 15, processed transactions in reais at Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange.

The partnership was broken after the Central Bank notified Access (now Bankly) of the high risk of money laundering in operations with Binance and required it to gather detailed information about the broker’s clients and the origin of the invested funds, which would facilitate the tracking of possible transactions with criminal assets. But, the cryptocurrency industry giant has switched partners. It replaced Capitual with Latam Gateway, which operates with Banco BS2.

In an operational preview for the period between April and June, Méliuz, which has shares traded on B3, informed its shareholders that there was a drop of approximately BRL 1 billion in the total amount traded by Bankly customers. This volume dropped from R$ 7.4 billion in the first quarter of this year to R$ 6.4 billion between April and June.

The company attributes the drop “mainly to the lower number of transactions from partners linked to cryptocurrency products, given the adverse scenario that the sector has been facing in recent months”. In the period, there was a strong devaluation of bitcoin, which represents 40% of digital currencies, and other assets of the same nature. The break with Binance is also representative, as the company is the leader in trading volume in Brazil.