STJD: Atlético-MG asks Flamengo for punishment for broken bus window on arrival at Maracanã | football

The broken window on the Atlético-MG bus, on arrival at Maracanã for the match against Flamengo, last week, made the Minas Gerais club go to the STJD and present “notice of infraction” demanding punishment from the Court against the red-black club, even involving loss of field command.

Galo accuses Flamengo of failing to take punitive measures against the perpetrator (or perpetrators) of the act of vandalism that shattered one of the windows of the delegation’s bus. Atlético’s “NI” will still be considered by the STJD’s Attorney, which can file a complaint (and Flamengo would become a defendant) or file the case.

– There is no doubt that the disorder and acts of violence/vandalism on the part of the CRF fans justifies the club’s punishment, including the loss of field command or the performance of matches behind closed doors, in dosimetry to be defined by the disciplinary committee that eventually analyze the case – says the letter from Atlético forwarded to the STJD.

Atlético focuses on articles from the General Regulations for Competitions of the CBF, as well as the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which state that the security of the match is the responsibility of the host club. There is provision for loss of field control as a punishment, in case of conviction, if “the disorder, invasion or launch of an object is of high gravity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event”.

The STJD reports the narrative of Atlético’s office in the following way in relation to what happened to the delegation upon arrival at Maracanã: