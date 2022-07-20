Stray: Check the minimum and recommended requirements

Stray has a simple premise, but it managed to become very interesting and that’s why it made the game one of the most anticipated of 2022. It was finally officially released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and computer. In it, the player controls a kitten on its way home.

Learn more about what the game is about, the skills, price and requirements to run on the computer.

Stray shows a lost kitten in the future

In Stray, the player controls a kitten in a futuristic setting, with dangers like robots that inhabit the entire city. The feline is injured, so he needs to find a safe way home.

In this journey, he will have the help of a small drone called the B-12, which is essential for the character to be able to pass some obstacles, being very important in the story as well. That way, it’s up to players to balance the skills of both to stay safe and explore the city.

In the case of the kitten, it is possible to drop some things to discover secrets and hidden paths, and you can also meow. He can take naps when he’s tired and even make a few scratches around. The B-12, on the other hand, facilitates interaction with computers and other devices or even some more basic tasks such as opening doors and helping to communicate between them and the city’s robots.

The robots that inhabit the city in Stray are humanoid in shape and behave very much like humans, including in terms of routine and activities. Therefore, not all of them are enemies in themselves, since at times the kitten finds harmless interactions with some of them.

In addition to these abilities, the B-12 serves as an in-game inventory, and as a quest indicator. It offers lighting and tools that can be useful during the journey or in the fight against enemies, although the ideal is to prefer to hide and flee from dangers.

Game has already been successful and broke records for the publisher

Stray has already been released breaking records for Annapurna Interactive, revealing just how much it has been awaited by players. First, it ranked among the most viewed games on Twitch, and now it has become Annapurna Interactive’s most played game to date on Steam.

It peaked at around 63,000 concurrent players on the platform, and even after launch it maintained a high average.

Stray desktop pricing and requirements

For those who have a PlayStation and a PS Plus subscription, the good news is that the game is in the service’s catalog. For computers, it is being sold by Steam for R$ 63.79.

For this, the studio recommends that the computer has at least 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i5 processor or higher. Take a look at the complete list:

Minimum requirements to play Stray:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300 | AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 650 Ti, 2 GB | AMD Radeon R7 360, 2GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended requirements to play Stray:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780, 3 GB | AMD Radeon R9 290X, 4GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 10 GB available space

Source: Steam