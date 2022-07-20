The country where owning a dog or cat could soon lead to jail

Young Iranian woman kisses her dog

New legislation could have drastic implications for pet ownership in Iran

“He looks at me with his innocent, beautiful eyes. He’s asking me to take him for a walk, but I don’t dare. We’ll end up trapped.”

Iranian Mahsa has a dog, but now fears going out with him.

This is due to a new wave of seizures of domestic animals in Iran’s capital, Tehran.

And the authorities are not just targeting pets, but also their owners, who can be arrested.

