‘The Girl from Plainville’: The Shocking Story of an Induced Suicide

Eight years ago, on July 13, 2014, Conrad “Coco” Roy took his own life in the parking lot of a supermarket in Fairhaven, Massachusetts, in the United States. The 18-year-old locked himself inside his truck and died of carbon monoxide poisoning. Suicide resulting from a deep depression unfolded in a media trial that shook the US state until 2020. The reason for this was the discovery that Michelle Carter, Roy’s then 17-year-old girlfriend, encouraged him to kill himself through several messages from text sent by cell phone. The real story inspired the series The Girl from Plainville (The Girl from Plainville, in free translation) – Plainville becomes the city of the young woman. The production of the American platform Hulu is available in Brazil by Starzplay and has Elle Fanning and Colton Roy as interpreters of the couple Michelle and Conrad, respectively.

Based on an article by journalist Jesse Barron in Esquire, the series The Girl from Plainville it is very true to reality, with few modifications to what happened, besides an almost perfect characterization of young Michelle Carter in Elle Fanning. The plot narrates how Conrad Roy’s girlfriend introduced herself to his family after her death, acting as if she were a widow, despite almost no one being aware of their relationship, especially the boy’s mother, Lynn (played by Chlöe Sevigny in the fiction). ). As in the series, the lovers actually met during a vacation trip to Florida and started to correspond via SMS, having met very few times. However, in real life, the boy’s mother met Michelle once before his death and not afterward as portrayed in the plot. After the wake, police officers decided to look at the victim’s cell phone and discovered disturbing messages from Michelle with instructions on how to commit suicide.

The Girl From Plainville used as an artifice to place most of the dialogues between them as if they had been in person, being that they were only virtual. The series is also faithful to the fact that, after investigations, a prosecutor decided to indict Michelle for involuntary manslaughter of her boyfriend, even at the risk of defeat in the courts. During the trial, it was shown that they both had a history of depression, that Roy had tried to kill himself before, and that she suffered from eating disorders. The young woman dismissed the jury, leaving the decision only to the judge. For the magistrate, she weighed the fact that the girl had talked on the phone with her partner shortly before he died, showing that he wanted to give up, but she wouldn’t let him. “He wanted to stop, but I told him to get back to the f**** of the car,” admitted the defendant in a message sent to a schoolmate. — detailed conversation in the series.

Although there is no law that prohibits assisted suicide, the American justice condemned her after a few weeks of trial, in 2017. Judge Lawrence Moniz argued that Michelle could have prevented the death, but did just the opposite, with a “conduct wanton and reckless.” Michelle Carter was sentenced to 15 months in prison, but only served 11 for good behavior. The production available weekly on Starzplay tells the story up to this point. Currently, Michelle Carter continues to live in Plainville, but lives secluded at home. Conrad Roy’s family is fighting to pass the ‘Conrad Act’ in Massachusetts so people can be sentenced to up to five years in prison for coercing someone to take their own life.

Check out the trailer for The Girl from Plainvillefrom Starzplay: