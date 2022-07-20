‘The King Woman’ will have its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival

‘The King Woman’ (The Woman King), historical epic starring the Oscar-winner Viola Davisis one of the most anticipated films of the year, and now we know when the feature film will make its world premiere (via collider).

The production will have its first screening during the 47th Toronto Film Festival, which takes place between September 8th and 18th. However, the specific day was not revealed.

The film will be released on the cinema circuit in September 22, 2022.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (‘The Old Guard’) directs.

Davis, Cathy Schulman, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello enter as producers.

The story is inspired by real events that took place in the kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful on the African continent, between the 18th and 19th centuries, and will show Nanisca (Davis), who is the general of a female military army, and her daughter, Nawi, who fight together against the French who enslaved and tried to destroy their village.

Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Adrienne Warren, Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin complete the list.

Davis took home the Oscar for his incredible performance in the drama ‘A Boundary Between Us’in addition to having been indicated twice by ‘Doubt’ and ‘Crossed Stories’. She was also the first black woman in history to win the Emmy for Best actressby the series ‘How to Get Away with Murder’.

