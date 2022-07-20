The Marvels | Samuel L. Jackson confirms start of reshoots

Samuel L. Jackson confirmed that he has begun work on reshoots of The Marvels, a film that will reunite Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Photon (Teyonah Parris).

The actor will return as Nick Fury.

Recently, Zawe Ashton (Blitz) admitted he didn’t know he was joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he signed on to play the film’s villain.

The actress only thought about the collaboration with the director Nia DaCosta.

‎”I’m still afraid to say anything, because I didn’t know (the lineup news) was out! I’m in a bubble. First of all, I was without representation for a while… I needed to get back into the business in a different way. I remember telling my team that I wanted to be of service to female directors for the first time.‎”

I told vanity fair.

“‎One of the first people I met in a Zoom meeting with was Nia DaCosta, and there was a very quick connection of ideas… A few hours later, she called and asked if I would do her new movie. And, of course, I accepted! It ended up being the sequel to Captain Marvel, which wasn’t on my radar. I had so much fun making this… and I have tremendous respect for everyone involved in these films.”‎

the marvels will have direction of Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman), and is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023, with Brie Larson in the lead role.

In addition to her, the arrivals of Iman Vellani as Ms. marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The script is the responsibility of Megan McDonnellwho worked on WandaVision. This is a complete change in the first film’s creative team.