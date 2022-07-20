‘The only club that has no money, but hires everyone’

Catalan club made official the arrival of the Polish striker this Tuesday (19)

O barcelona published on Tuesday afternoon (19), details of the agreement with the Bayern Munchen by hiring Robert Lewandowski. According to a statement issued by the Catalan club, the deal was closed at 45 million euros (BRL 245 million), plus 5 million euros in variables, which could raise the value to BRL 272 million.

The hiring, however, continues to generate controversy. In an interview with the newspaper Bild, coach Julian Nagelsmann criticized the signings of the blaugrana club ‘without having money’.

“Barcelona is the only club that doesn’t have money, but then they buy all the players they want. I don’t know how they do it. It’s kind of weird and crazy,” the commander said.

The Polish striker will sign a four-year contract with the club with a €500 million release clause..

The Pole has already undergone medical examinations. He arrived in Miami, in the United States, last Sunday, when he joined the squad, which is preparing for pre-season friendlies.

At 33 years old, Lewandowski arrives at Barcelona accredited as one of the best strikers in the world, with eight titles in the Bundesligaan achievement of Champions League and the incredible performance of 238 goals in 253 matches for Bayern.