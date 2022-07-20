From Paulo Conte

New Zealand actor guides family to visit the Eternal City

Russell Crowe returns to Rome later, later The gladiatora giant of Ridley Scott that in 2000 granted him worldwide fame, an inextricable link with his general Massimo Tenth Meridio AND with the city of Caesars. Painted and white, it presents an informative spectacle in keeping with the timeless archetypes of Hollywood on the Tiber. First shot next to the Colosseum (I take the kids to see my old office.) Surrounded by the big, smiling family. add cool Trevi Fountain (One of my favorite places in the universeOne of my favorite places in the universe.

Crowe, with his personal escort and in those speedy minibuses that avoid traffic jams and other Roman horrors, tells the story that many in the world still want to hear in order to continue dreaming of a Roman vacation in Rome (Gregory Peck, Audrey Hepburn) or Cleopatra (Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton) and them A timeless cult in the collective imagination.

You can’t miss Private Sistine Chapel Tour: Not sure there are more special franchises in the world than franchises Sistine Chapel Key And live your glory in silence. Thank you very much. The tweet contains several images of Michelangelo’s masterpiece. But the visit is really special because Crowe is accompanied by clavegoro Gianni Creathe legendary Vatican Museums official who actually holds the keys to the Sistine Chapel in custody, which is why Crowe talks about the keys and who owns them. Surprise Crowe Honest, Authentic, Instinctive.

Al Cruz enters together at 5:30 pm with the whole family, including the old Mommy who followed him enthusiastically to Rome because twenty years earlier she had admired the same places with her husband who had died some time ago. Mom said to Russell in the elevator: I wish your father was with us today. At the end of the extraordinary tour, Clavigero gave him the keys and granted him the privilege of closing the Sistine Chapel. But the surprises didn’t stop there, as Vatican Museum sources later revealed. ‘Cause the Crowe family met, I left Nicchione balconyduring a test Swiss Guard squad. Crowe and his mother were thrilled to recognize the same tune used during Pap Crowe’s funeral.

then shots PantheonInside the miraculous dome. flaming sunset day Medici Village. Saint Peter In the glory of the blue sky. Who knows how many Americans will envy him and might decide, these days, to take a plane and treat himself to a trip to Rome: Capitoline Tourism in excellent health, will be the other numbers that have been added. Crowe also writes a sentence in Italian that is imprecise and therefore more sympathetic: I am at the service of Rome. And again: photos of the Crowe family on a motorcycle under the flying trees of Lungotevere.

A golden moment for Rome Big Star Movement: On the set Angelina Jolieque has Dancing at Circus Maximus clapping for two people And yesterday the ex-husband also arrived Brad Pitt for the party of the twins.C’ Jane Fonda, also at work. Successfully passed Diane Keaton. to see Jessica Alba and Kate Hudsonwho posted a selfie on social media alongside a sumptuous plate of spaghetti with her daughter Rani Rose. American actress Anna Hathaway Catch up on the Valentino Fashion Show in Piazza di Spagna on July 8th.

Goethe admitted that he was born a second time when he discovered Rome. Maybe it didn’t happen to him. Big garbage 2022.