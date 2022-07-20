Thor – Love and Thunder: Actor hid participation in Marvel even from his own parents – Movie News

Actor Brett Goldstein, known as Ted Lasso, appeared as a new Marvel character in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazilian cinemas and surprised the public with Brett Goldstein, famous in the role of Roy Kent in the Ted Lasso series, joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As we know, Marvel Studios tends to keep this information very carefully and the news about Goldstein was so secret that not even the actor’s mother knew he would be part of the franchise.

Brett Goldstein, who was recently nominated for an Emmy again by Ted Lasso, made a surprise appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder in the post-credits scene as Hercules. That was the introduction of the son of Zeus character (played by Russell Crowe in the film), and Goldstein recently told EW that he was “very surprised” when he got the call to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t tell my family. They put a chip in me that would explode if I talked about it. It was terrifying,” jokes the actor about the role’s secrecy at Marvel.

Goldstein adds that she remained surprised about her participation until the movie hit theaters. “I sent them a message saying, ‘I just saw Thor! It’s really good! I think you’d like it. You should go,'” says the actor. They went to watch, but his mother was texting in the living room and almost missed the moment. “[O filme] It comes to an end, and about 10 seconds before I walk in, she’s texting me, ‘Russell Crowe is back, he’s funny!’ And I said, ‘Look at the f*cking screen!’ I’m like, if she misses that, she’s going to come out and say, ‘Well, I liked the movie. I don’t know why you sent us'”.

Thor 4: Who is Hercules? Meet Brett Goldstein’s Marvel Character

Brett Goldstein as Hercules in the Marvel Cinematic Universe





In the comics, Hercules is inspired by Greek mythology, portrayed as the son of Zeus and the deadly Alcmene, and first appeared in an issue of The Avengers released in 1964, but not as prominently, until he reappeared in 1965 as a rival of Thor. one of the few Marvel characters with a strength level comparable to the God of Thunder – eventually becoming an important ally of the hero.

In the post-credits scene of Thor: Love and Thunder, Zeus appears talking to Hercules about getting revenge on Thor and making the Gods of Olympus feared again. As such, it has not been defined when Hercules will appear next, but it will likely be as a villain – at least initially.

For EW, Brett Goldstein added that he was surprised by the overwhelmingly positive audience reaction to his Hercules, even without revealing when he returns. Meanwhile, he says his parents have fully embraced his new role: “My dad keeps calling himself Zeus, so that’s a problem.”

In Love and Thunder, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on an adventure of self-discovery alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy, but his lull is interrupted when Gorr, the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale) appears seeking the extinction of the gods. To combat the villain’s threat, the hero has the help of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who returns wielding Mjölnir as the Mighty Thor.

Thor: Love and Thunder is on display in Brazilian cinemas.