TIVIT opens 250 remote and on-site technology jobs

TIVIT, a Brazilian technology multinational, has more than 250 job openings at the moment. In addition to a salary compatible with the market, the company offers empowerment in technology as a benefit to employees. See how to participate in the selection process.

On the multinational’s careers page, candidates can find the main details about vacancies. Most of the vacancies are in the home office format, so people from all over the country can grab an opportunity.

Job vacancies at TIVIT

TIVIT has been in the market since 1998. Today it has operations in ten Latin American countries. The new job openings are for professionals who live in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Ceará, Bahia and Rio Grande do Sul.

Despite this, there are also many opportunities for those looking to work at TIVIT without leaving home. Among the home office vacancies are: data architect, data scientist, scrum master and many others. The complete list is on TIVIT’s page on Kenoby, a recruitment and selection.

During this year alone, according to company data, more than 500 new professionals have already been hired in Brazil. Apparently, the company’s plans include expanding these job opportunities by the end of the year.

In addition to job openings at TIVIT, those selected can enjoy some benefits offered by the company. Techno TIVIT and Mobiflix are just two of them. These are corporate education programs that are essential to encourage the constant training of employees.

The idea is to prepare teams for market news, so it is constantly update.

According to TIVIT, to retain talent, the company promotes the UP Moment, which is nothing more than giving all employees the opportunity to apply for internal vacancies.

This is a chance to continue in the company and achieve better positions and salaries. Last year, TIVIT had a use of 51.21% with 588 employees promoted.