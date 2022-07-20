Tom Cruise is Hollywood’s highest paid actor; top 10 has no women

In a special edition about the busy figures in Hollywood, the magazine “Variety” listed the highest salaries in the film industry today and named Tom Cruise as the biggest salary of the season. With the release of “Top Gun: Maverick”, it is estimated that the star of the film, whose box office has already exceeded US$ 1 billion, will earn more than US$ 100 million for the film, including fees, box office percentage and contract with streaming platforms.
In second and third place, respectively, are Will Smith (who received $35 million for “Emancipation”, a film that was supposed to be released this year but was postponed) and Leonardo DiCaprio ($30 million for “Killers of the Flower Moon”. , historical drama directed by Martin Scorsese). Both productions are for streaming platforms.
What stands out in the list, however, is the absence of women in the top 10. The first actress to appear on the compilation is Margot Robbie, in 18th place, with US$ 12.5 million for “Barbie”, which debuts this year. next. Despite being the protagonist, she gained the same value as Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the Great Gerwig movie.
Just below Margot is Millie Bobby Brown, who was paid $10 million for “Enola Holmes 2.”
The full list below, as published in “Variety”, unnumbered, but with Ryan Gosling in a position above Margot Robbie.
Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”, $100 Million
Will Smith, “Emancipation”, $35 million
Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, $30 million
Brad Pitt, “Formula 1 Drama”, $30 million
Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”, $22.5 million
Will Ferrell, “Spirited”, $20 million
Chris Hemsworth, “Rescue 2”, $20 million
Vin Diesel, “Fast X”, $20 million
Tom Hardy, “Venom 3”, $20 million
Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker 2”, $20 million
Ryan Reynolds, “Spirited”, $20 million
Denzel Washington, “The Protector 3”, $20 million
Jason Momoa, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, $15 million
Eddie Murphy, “Big Cop 4”, $15 million
Chris Pine, “Star Trek” sequel, $13 million
Steve Carell, “Minions: Origin of Gru”, $12.5 million
Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”, $12.5 million
Margot Robbie, “Barbie”, $12.5 million
Millie Bobby Brown, “Enola Holmes 2”, $12.5 million
Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”, $9 million
Matt Damon, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million
Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million
Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million
Daniel Kaluuya, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”, $3.5 million
Anya-Taylor Joy, “Furiosa”, $1 million