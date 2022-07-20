Tom Cruise is Hollywood’s highest paid actor; top 10 has no women

In a special edition about the busy figures in Hollywood, the magazine “Variety” listed the highest salaries in the film industry today and named Tom Cruise as the biggest salary of the season. With the release of “Top Gun: Maverick”, it is estimated that the star of the film, whose box office has already exceeded US$ 1 billion, will earn more than US$ 100 million for the film, including fees, box office percentage and contract with streaming platforms.

Review: ‘Top Gun’ is an action movie with an air of nostalgia trip and smart pop

Tom Cruise dispenses with stunt doubles in ‘Top Gun 2’: ‘Did someone ask Gene Kelly why he danced in his musicals?’

Movie images of Barbie go viral and raise the question: will Greta Gerwig make the doll come true?

In second and third place, respectively, are Will Smith (who received $35 million for “Emancipation”, a film that was supposed to be released this year but was postponed) and Leonardo DiCaprio ($30 million for “Killers of the Flower Moon”. , historical drama directed by Martin Scorsese). Both productions are for streaming platforms.

What stands out in the list, however, is the absence of women in the top 10. The first actress to appear on the compilation is Margot Robbie, in 18th place, with US$ 12.5 million for “Barbie”, which debuts this year. next. Despite being the protagonist, she gained the same value as Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the Great Gerwig movie.

Just below Margot is Millie Bobby Brown, who was paid $10 million for “Enola Holmes 2.”

The full list below, as published in “Variety”, unnumbered, but with Ryan Gosling in a position above Margot Robbie.

Tom Cruise, “Top Gun: Maverick”, $100 Million

Will Smith, “Emancipation”, $35 million

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Killers of the Flower Moon”, $30 million

Brad Pitt, “Formula 1 Drama”, $30 million

Keep reading

Dwayne Johnson, “Black Adam”, $22.5 million

Will Ferrell, “Spirited”, $20 million

Chris Hemsworth, “Rescue 2”, $20 million

Vin Diesel, “Fast X”, $20 million

Tom Hardy, “Venom 3”, $20 million

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker 2”, $20 million

Ryan Reynolds, “Spirited”, $20 million

Denzel Washington, “The Protector 3”, $20 million

Jason Momoa, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, $15 million

Eddie Murphy, “Big Cop 4”, $15 million

Chris Pine, “Star Trek” sequel, $13 million

Steve Carell, “Minions: Origin of Gru”, $12.5 million

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”, $12.5 million

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”, $12.5 million

Millie Bobby Brown, “Enola Holmes 2”, $12.5 million

Timothée Chalamet, “Wonka”, $9 million

Matt Damon, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million

Robert Downey Jr, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million

Daniel Kaluuya, “Oppenheimer”, $4 million

Jamie Lee Curtis, “Halloween Ends”, $3.5 million

Anya-Taylor Joy, “Furiosa”, $1 million