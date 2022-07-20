“Tremendous weeping”; Eric Faria doesn’t shut up, stirs Nation on the web and sends a message to Flamengo’s board

On the afternoon of last Tuesday (19), the draw for the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil took place. A situation that drew attention and that left the Flamengo discontent was when the field command was drawn. The team will decide the match against Athletico away from home. The issue was a change, so that the duel would not cross with Fluminense’s departure.

Through an official note, the CBF explained the decision. “As a standard procedure, after defining the duels, teams from the same city were brought together in the draw so that there was an alternation in the order of who would send the games at home and away. Therefore, the matches Fluminense x Fortaleza and Athletico Paranaense x Flamengo were related. As Fla was drawn later, his position on the match chart has been adjusted. In the home draw, the odd ball determined that the order seen on the screen would be maintained, with Fluminense deciding as home team and Flamengo as visitor”.

As published by the GE, Rodolfo Landim, president of the Carioca Rubro-Negrowas caught questioning the situation in the draw over the phone. “The criterion was made to harm my team! Why not reverse Fluminense then?”.

Through a publication on social networks, the journalist Eric Faria questioned the board’s attitude of complaining. He also recalled that on two occasions, even when he decided at home against Athletico, Rubro-Negro Carioca ended up being eliminated. In the last Copa do Brasil, after drawing 2-2, Mengão lost 3-0 to Hurricane and did not go to the final of the tournament.

“Tremendous chororô from Flamengo with this issue of the field command. In the last phase it was like that. And now, reversed. And in the last three times he faced Hurricane in the second game at Maracana he was swept twice. The command did not weigh, even bringing the advantage of Curitiba. Follow the game”published the journalist on his Twitter.