Tremor will return to the MCU with a new origin, says insider

After a prominent role in Marvel’s Agent of SHIELD, it seems that Chloe Bennett will actually return as Tremor in future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects.

According to KC Walshthe heroine will have a new origin, while the version known to the public until then will be treated as a variant.

“Kevin Feige and company are treating ‎‎Marvel’s Agent of SHIELD like another universe. Earthquake-616 will have a new origin, however, aspects of its story ‎‎in the series will be incorporated as a nod to fans. The creative team behind ‎‎Marvel’s Agent of SHIELD gave their blessing.”

declared.

“That’s essentially how they’re going to explain the inclusion of the characters from the Netflix phase as well.”

In the comics, Daisy Johnson is a creation of screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis in collaboration with the artist. Gabrielle Dell’Ottoand its first appearance took place in Secret War #1published in Brazil by Panini Comics in October 2005.

At the time, Johnson was part of the international spy agency SHIELD, and during 2008’s Secret Invasion, the character joins Nick Fury’s Secret Warriors, adopting his codename Tremor.

An interesting detail is that her look was inspired by Angelina Jolie in the movie Hackers.

The cast of the last season of marvel’s Agents of SHIELD brought Clark Gregg like Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen like Melinda May, Chloe Bennett like Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge like Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker like Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley like Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward like Deke Shaw.

The plot takes the agents on a journey through time, arriving in 1931. The team must then find a way to return to their own era without interrupting the time flow in the process.