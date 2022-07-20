Turkey reiterates intention to continue military operations against Kurds in Syria | World

“There is no place in the region for separatist terrorist movements and their allies, this must be clear to everyone. We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations,” said the head of state.

The announcement was made during the meeting of the ruler with the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and with the president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, which took place this Tuesday (19), in Tehran, the Iranian capital. One of the main focuses of the summit is precisely to talk about the situation in Syria, as these three nations are the protagonists of the war that has been ravaging the Arab country since 2011.

In a joint statement, the countries “reaffirmed their determination to continue their current cooperation with the aim of eliminating terrorist individuals, groups, projects and entities.”

The leaders opposed, however, attempts to create “new realities on the ground under the pretext of fighting terrorism, including illegitimate self-government initiatives […] and separatist agendas”.

Erdogan has been threatening to carry out a new offensive on Syrian territory for months and, during the summit, he explained that he seeks the support of Russia and Iran, as, according to him, Kurdish militias are also a problem for these nations. “Words are not enough,” said the Turk.

Turkey plans to create a 30km “security zone” on the Syrian border and hopes to receive the go-ahead from Iran and Russia to launch an offensive in the north of the country.

Ankara wants to launch a new operation against two locations controlled by the People’s Protection Units (YPG, acronym in Kurdish), a Kurdish militia accused by Turkey of being linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which it considers to be terrorists.

In conversation with Erdogan, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, promised to cooperate with Turkey in its fight against terrorism. However, the Iranian rejected the offensive against the Kurds and called it harmful to the region. For him, the conflict must be resolved with a dialogue between Ankara, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran.

Turkey’s offensives into Syria began in 2016 against the Islamic State jihadist group and Kurdish fighters in the oil-rich semi-autonomous northeast region of the country. By 2019, the Turkish army had launched three major operations in the region with Syrian help.