Twitter post confirms start of filming for ‘Dune: Part Two’

posted on 7/20/2022


Paul Atreides is back in “Dune part two”: now, hero joins the nomads for revenge – (Credit: Disclosure)

the movie profile Dune on Twitter confirmed, last Monday (18/7), that the filming of the sequel has already started with the image of a clapperboard on sand.


The film follows the aristocrat Paul Atreides, played by Timothée Chalamet, whose family controls the desert planet Arrakis. The place is a producer of valuable resource, disputed by traditional noble families. When forced to flee into the desert, he allies himself with nomadic tribes.

Warner also released the official synopsis for the second part. In the sequel, Paul joins Chani and the Fremen in seeking revenge for the family’s destruction. “Faced with a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he works to prevent a terrible future that only he can see,” the studio said in a statement.

In addition to the protagonist, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin return. Some of the newcomers to the cast include Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux and Austin Butler. Dune: part two is due to hit theaters on November 17, 2023 and will again be directed by Denis Villeneuve.

