Ukrainian Forces Destroy Important Bridge for Russian Military Supply | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian forces hit and severely damaged a bridge on Wednesday that is critical to supplying Russian troops in southern Ukraine, a regional official said, as Russian bombings killed civilians, including a 13-year-old boy waiting in a bus stop in the troubled northeast of the country.
Ukraine sought to loosen Russia’s grip on the southern Kherson region by attacking a strategically important bridge.
Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Moscow-backed temporary administration in the region, said the Ukrainian military attacked the Antonivskyi bridge, which spans the Dnieper River, using US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers.
Russian tanks advance over the area near Mariupol, focus of the new phase of the Ukrainian war, along with the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine (Photo: Alexei Alexandrov/AP)
The 1.4 kilometer bridge is the main river crossing in the Kherson region. Taking it down would make it difficult for the Russian military to continue providing its forces in the region amid repeated Ukrainian attacks.
“The bridge has not been closed, traffic continues, but the situation is serious,” Stremousov said, according to Interfax.
Moscow-appointed Kherson government chief Vladimir Saldo said in a video message that passenger vehicles were allowed to continue crossing the bridge, but truck traffic was stopped to allow for quick repairs. He noted that trucks can cross the river using a dam 80 kilometers away.
Moscow, meanwhile, has made it clear that it wants to consolidate the territorial gains it has made in Ukraine since the February 24 invasion.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told state television RT and RIA Novosti news agency in an interview published on Wednesday that Russia has expanded the scope of its “special military operation” from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. , in eastern Ukraine – where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting since 2014 – to include the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and other territories.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during the G20 meeting in Indonesia — Photo: Willy Kurniawan/Pool via REUTERS
He noted that when Russia and Ukraine discussed a possible agreement in March to end hostilities, “our readiness to accept the Ukrainian proposal was based on the geography of March 2022.”
“It’s a different geography now,” he said, while also echoing earlier Moscow assertions that the US and Britain were expanding ostilities.
Lavrov claimed that the US was preventing Ukraine from engaging in negotiations on a possible deal with Russia.
“They are preventing them from any constructive measures and not just injecting weapons, but forcing them to use these weapons in an increasingly risky way,” Lavrov said.