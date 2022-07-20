Vasco draws with Ituano, in São Januário, for Serie B

With a weak performance, Vasco was only in a 1-1 draw with Ituano, in São Januário – with goals from Rafael Elias and Raniel -, but remains in the vice-leadership of the Brazilian Series B. Cruz-Maltino, however, missed the opportunity to distance itself from some of its main competitors, as Bahia, Grêmio and Sport also drew in the round.

The night was also marked by the presentation of forward Alex Teixeira, revealed by the club and who returns after 12 years. Also present were the executives of 777 Partners, an American company that is in the process of taking over SAF Vasco.

In the next round, Vasco will face Vila Nova, on Saturday (23), in Goiânia (GO), and Ituano will host Chapecoense, on the same day, in Itu (SP).

Nenê turns 41: ball on the post and then discreet

Reference of Vasco’s team, midfielder Nenê turned 41 and, in general, had a discreet performance. In the first half, however, he made a beautiful free kick that capriciously hit the post.

The best – Neto Berola

The experienced player, with stints at Atlético-MG, Santos, Coritiba, among others, gave Vasco a real fright, who only managed to stop him, most of the time, with fouls.

The worst – Erick and Edimar

Substitute for Figueiredo, who is recovering from injury, the striker was unable to be effective and still missed a great opportunity for not being attentive to the move. To complete, in the counterattack Ituano opened the scoring.

On the left side, Edimar played one of the worst matches of the season, was booed a lot and ended up substituted in the second half. Honorable mention among the worst also for right-back Gabriel Dias and defender Quintero, the latter who was on a higher tone, committed silly fouls and even almost made a penalty, in a very dubious move on Neto Berola that the referee did not call VAR.

Ituano opens the scoring after a goal wasted by Vasco

Image: ANDRÉ FABIANO/CODE19/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

Ituano opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first half, in a sequence of unusual events. In the previous move, Erick lost an incredible goal to Vasco. On the counterattack, the São Paulo team made a cross from the left, Aylon kicked it, Thiago Rodrigues made a great save and, on the rebound, the top scorer Rafael Elias shored to the back of the net.

Vasco draws with Raniel after goalkeeper failure

Image: Thiago Ribeiro/AGIF

Trying to put pressure at the base of the muffler, Vasco equalized in the 32nd minute of the second half after a header by Quintero where goalkeeper Filipe, who was playing a great match, failed, gave a rebound and Raniel did not forgive, to São Januário’s explosion.

Edimar, Pec and Maurício are booed

Left-back Edimar, forward Gabriel Pec and coach Maurício Souza heard boos from Vasco’s fans in São Januário. The coach was the one who suffered the most with boos at them, hearing the chorus of “Mauricio, go if our Vasco doesn’t need you”.

Alex Teixeira is introduced and reviews fans

Before the ball rolled between Vasco and Ituano, in São Januário, for Serie B, the Cruz-Maltina fans were able to kill the longing for Alex Teixeira, who returned to the club after 12 years. At a big party promoted by the club, the 32-year-old forward witnessed a great fireworks display, a pyrotechnic show, a special video narrated by the actor from Vasco da Gama, Marcos Palmeira, and the testimony of other “children of the Hill” of the caliber of Philippe Coutinho, Allan and Paulinho, in addition to his former teammate Ramon, left side who played with the player in the 2009 Series B campaign.

Very moved and accompanied by his wife Thais Cristina, who is pregnant, and with two daughters, Alex Teixeira thanked the fans for their affection:

“Good night, beautiful fans. Thank you very much for this beautiful party that you are having today in my presentation. I confess that I did not expect much, but I am very happy and grateful for everything you are doing for me until today. What I can do is fight for you on the field. We are together and heading towards access. Greetings from Vasco.”

777 Partners executives are present and delighted

After disembarking in Rio de Janeiro, in the morning today (19), and participate in meetings with Vasco’s board, the executives of 777 Partners were present in São Januário for the game with Ituano.

Hired by the holding company to be the CEO of 777 Football Group after 12 years at Grupo City, Don Dransfield is visiting Vasco’s facilities for the first time and was delighted with the atmosphere of the Carioca fans.

Before entering the stadium, he and his teammates got to know the famous surroundings of the place, which is close to the Barreira do Vasco community and which is usually quite busy on match days. Then they went to the studio VascoTV and quickly participated in the live pre-game with presenter Vanessa Riche.

“Absolutely fantastic to be here. I was in Group City for 12 years, I watched many games around the world, but this atmosphere at Vasco is unlike any other in the world”, said Don Dransfield.

Encounter between Casimiro and Glova de Pedreiro

In addition to the presentation by forward Alex Teixeira, there was also a meeting between two of the main influencers in Brazil: Vasco’s Casimiro Miguel and Iran Ferreira, the popular Luva de Pedreiro.

This was the first time the pair were together in person, although they have already exchanged some conversations virtually. Luva de Pedreiro was on the spot for the second time in a Vasco game. Previously, he had already attended Vasco’s 1-0 victory over Bahia, also in São Januário, for Série B.

DATASHEET:

VASCO 1 x 1 ITUANO

Competition: Brazilian Serie B – 19th round

Date and time: July 19, 2022 (Tuesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Rodolpho Toski Marques (Fifa/PR)

Auxiliaries: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR) and Ivan Carlos Bohn (PR)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (PR)

Yellow cards: Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Yuri Lara (VAS); Filipe, Kaio, Caique and Bruno Lopes (ITU)

goals: Rafael Elias, 14 minutes into the first half (ITU); Raniel, 32 minutes into the second half (VAS)

VASCO: Thiago Rodrigues; Gabriel Dias (Léo Matos), Quintero, Anderson Conceição and Edimar (Riquelme); Yuri Lara (Juninho), Andrey Santos and Nenê; Erick (Eguinaldo), Gabriel Pec (Marlon Gomes) and Raniel. Technician: Maurício Souza

ITUANO: Filipi; Kaio, Lucas Dias, Bernardo and Mário Sérgio; Rafael Pereira (Dudu Pereira), Caique (Jimenez) and Lucas Siqueira; Aylon (Chrigor), Neto Berola (Gérson Magrão) and Rafael Elias (Bruno Lopes). Technician: Carlos Pimentel (interim)