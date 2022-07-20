Vasco fans rebel against Maurício Souza and boo Edimar | vasco

Vasco entered the field this Tuesday for a party night with Alex Teixeira. However, the poor performance in the game against Ituano made the crowd revolt in São Januário. And the main target was coach Maurício Souza.

Even in the first half, after Ituano’s goal, Maurício was already cursed by the fans. Another target was left-back Edimar, after a sequence of errors in the attack.

In the second half, the protests continued. The crowd shouted “Mauricio out” and asked for Riquelme to join. Even with the coach responding to the request, he continued to be cursed by fans in São Januário.

– What I can say is that they continue supporting, filling São Januário, giving credit. It’s a hardworking group, it’s united, it knows its responsibility. As for the screams, let the screams come to me. They don’t bother me, I prefer until they come to me and release the players. That they understand that they are trying their best. Everyone’s intention is to go up – said the coach.

Vasco still reacted and tied the game with Raniel, closing the score at 1 to 1 with Ituano, for the 19th round of Serie B.

With the result, Vasco maintained the second position, with 35 points. Ituano reached 20th, in 15th place.

