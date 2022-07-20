Vasco x Ituano: Central do Apito sees an unmarked penalty on Neto Berola; VAR does not take action | Brazilian series b

Ituano failed to have a penalty in their favor scored in the match against Vasco, in São Januário, for the 19th round of the Série B do Brasileiro. The move was analyzed at Central do Apito by commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, who understands that there was a foul committed by defender Quintero on Neto Berola inside the area ( see the explanation in the video above ).

The move took place in the 34th minute of the first half, when Berola, from Ituano, started at speed on the left and was touched by Quintero on the edge of the penalty area. The player went down asking for a penalty, but FIFA referee Rodolpho Toski Marques, close to the move, followed suit.

The unmarked penalty took place five minutes after the Vasco defender involved in the move was booked for another tough foul on Neto Berola.

1 of 1 Central do Apito sees an unmarked penalty for Ituano against Vasco — Photo: Reproduction/sportv Central do Apito sees an unmarked penalty for Ituano against Vasco – Photo: Reproduction/sportv

From the VAR booth, the video referee, Adriano Milczvski, did not recommend the review of the bid, which was considered foul by Sandro Ricci.