Vasco’s game has a meeting between Casimiro and Luva de Pedreiro

The pre-game between Vasco and Ituano today (19), at 9:30 pm, in São Januário (RJ), is surrounded by attractions. In addition to the presentation by forward Alex Teixeira at 7:30 pm, there was also a meeting between two of Brazil’s main influencers: Vasco’s Casimiro Miguel and Iran Ferreira, the popular “Luva de Pedreiro”.

This is the first time the pair have been together in person, although they have already exchanged some conversations virtually. Luva de Pedreiro is on the spot for the second time in a Vasco game. Previously, he had already attended Vasco’s 1-0 victory over Bahia, also in São Januário, for Série B.

At the time, Iran Ferreira was still being managed by Allan Jesus, who is currently fighting a legal battle with the young Bahian, currently managed by the company of former futsal player Falcão.

Earlier, Luva de Pedreiro was present at the CBF headquarters, in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone (RJ), where he visited the entity’s museum and won a personalized shirt from the B team.rasileira.

Casimiro, on the other hand, is a “stamp card” in Vasco’s games and, whenever he can, cites the club in his lives and tries to help Cruzmaltino in campaigns and even financially, although he does not usually advertise about it.

Recently, the influencer also gave his “little push” to the hiring of Alex Teixeira. A friend of the player, he lobbied for the return of the striker, who let his love for the club speak louder and asked to return after the end of his contract with Besiktas, from Turkey.

In the vice-leadership of Serie B with 34 points, Vasco tries to stay in a comfortable position in the access zone.