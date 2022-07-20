VFX Supervisor talks about 14 different universes in ‘Multiverse of Madness’. ~ Marvel Universe 616

Didn’t think there were enough realities in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so pay attention again. In an interview with Before&Afters, visual effects supervisor Alexis Wajsbrot explained the various realities that appeared during an early sequence jumping through universes with Doctor Strange and America Chavez. His list has 14 universes:

1.) The Living Court Statue World was always the first one the team wanted to visit after leaving Kamar-Taj, with huge heads reminiscent of the Living Courts from the Marvel comics.

“We wanted to start in Kamar-Taj, so there would always be some kind of view of Kamar-Taj that was very telescopic. We came up with a concept very early on, which was back in the first version, called the Giant Temple of the World or Indian Statue World giant. And at some point, it was changed to the world of the Living Tribunal state, which is a world that actually exists in Marvel comics.”

2.) One world that almost didn’t work out was ‘Onslaught Canyon World’, which in a way paid homage to the movie 127 Hours:

“At some point, this world was almost abandoned because it was a little bit reminiscent of the Grand Canyon shots in Spider-Man: No Homecoming. This one is now a little more like the movie 127 Hours with James Franco.”

3.) Strange and Chavez pass through a world made entirely of honeycombs, which also includes giant bees flying around the duo. Honeycomb World was a challenge for the team in terms of keeping it from being boring, which led them to “put some water on… for the transition” so it would work better alongside the universes that followed:

“At some point, our line producer said, ‘Oh, what about the world of the Beehive?’ We all said, ‘Hey, that’s cool. Let’s do a ‘Honeycomb World’ concept. And everyone loved it. In the last three weeks, we’ve started to feel, ‘What does this world need?’ As artists, we thought, ‘It’s boring, we need to bring it to life.’ So we thought that if anything lives in the ‘Honeycomb World,’ it must be giant bees. So we started populating it with giant bees. We ended up adding some water too so the transition works better with the next one when we’re underwater.”

4.) The ‘Mirror World’ went from a machine world to a glass world, which became difficult to do due to the need to detail the interior of each structure used:

“Animator Mike Brunet came up with the idea of ​​a world of machines. Which became a world of glass, which turned out to be a little more economical, since for the world of glass, of course, you have to build the interior of every building. .”

5.) From the beginning of production, the team wanted to include ‘Cube World’, which was shown in the trailers while Strange’s face seemed to separate into small individual boxes. Cube sizes have changed several times over the course of development, specifically to keep the moment from feeling “too gory:”

“This was one we added from the start – a world where they all suddenly turned into cubes. It was very technical to make the hair stick to the cubes and cut it while it was still animating. We made a lot of different versions of how we would cube things First, we were emitting little cubes and we cut Strange, but that was too gory, so we changed the approach.”

6.) ‘Paint World’ was described as “a great simulation for the characters” with “some simulation for the background too”, and was one of the funniest moments in the film, as America Chavez told Strange “you don’t want to get stuck there.”

7.) While Comic Book World was seen by many viewers as a nod to the MCU animated show ‘What If…?’, it was more intended to be an homage to the comics as a whole. To do this, the team used much more vibrant colors and more emphasis on the “shadows and lines” of each character and building.

“Interestingly, this was never supposed to be a What If… easter egg? It was always supposed to be a comics easter egg. That’s why the design of ‘Comic Book World’ is very different from ‘What If…?’ , which is a lot more stylized. This is a lot more about influencing some of the comics. If you read some Spider-Man or Doctor Strange comics, you’ll see that the colors are very vibrant, so this world should always be like that. There’s a lot of composition DMP of some of the shadows and the lines and all that because that was the best way to make this world.”

8.) Strange and Chavez also met in the Post-Apocalyptic World, which showed what would have happened in The Avengers if the team “lost and… New York had been completely crushed”.

9.) ‘Underwater World’ had the difficult task of showing America’s face in a close-up, as well as having to stimulate what the Cloak of Levitation would be doing in the water:

“For the Underwater World, we go from real-time to slow motion, and we go underwater! We had to do a close-up on America’s face and we had to simulate that cover. It was really challenging.”

10.) With the New York alternative, the team decided to make the Underwater World transition much more impactful by having some fish fly onto the windshield and onto the streets. In fact, this was done quite late in production, and even included an Easter egg from director Sam Raimi in the visuals:

“In this world there were no crowds and no cars for a long time, and then for the last three weeks we said, ‘Well, what can we do to bring life?’ So we added the fish from ‘Underwater World’ that land on cars and on the road. This is an idea by Janek to make sure the fish land on the windshield in New York. The fish that land on the windshield were made in the last two weeks of production. We also added cars with people inside. And folks, that was really, really late. There’s an easter egg here from Sam Raimi and Bob Murawski, the editor, they have this company Grindhouse Releasing, which is in one of the taxis.”

11.) Spider-Man: Far From Home made its mark in the Doctor Strange sequel with Pipe World, which featured Stark Tech drones flying through the streets:

“An easter egg here is the drones from Spider-Man: Far From Home, and what we’ve done there is the transition from New York taxi to drones, they’re positioned in the same way.”

12.) Savage Land paid direct homage to Marvel Comics’ Savage Land, which is notably home to classic X-Men villain Magneto. This was a world the team had in play from the start, and it was simply “a really cool idea” that the visual effects artists wanted to use:

“We were going to have a jungle world from the start. So, talking to Marvel, it felt like there was a similar world that already existed in the Marvel universe called Savage Land, where there were giant dinosaurs. I thought the idea was really cool, so we did a classic fight. between T-Rex and Triceratops.”

13.) In the IMAX version of the film, fans see the full view of ‘Hydra World’, which includes a blimp with the HYDRA logo at the end. This was a world that was supposed to be stuck in the 1930s in an alternate reality where HYDRA truly rose to power:

“This is like an old-time New York world. If you watch it in IMAX, there’s an easter egg which is a HYDRA easter egg on the giant airship. It’s not visible in the 2:35 version, it’s only visible in IMAX. a HYDRA logo on it. Our original idea was a world that got stuck in the 30s and that HYDRA took over.”

14.) There was another world that didn’t make it into the movie called “James Turrell World”, which would have referenced an artist who knew how to work light into intriguing and brilliant pieces:

“One world we had was a world of ‘James Turrell’, who is an artist who makes very simple pieces with light. It’s a shame because it was very simple to make, but it didn’t make the final cut.”

Also in the interview, Wasjbrot revealed that, initially, the sequel would have a freefall way, but ended up changing it to “mimic the Beatles’ Magical Mystery Tour”:

“We started with the prediction of a free fall, and at that point the scene was only 15 to 20 seconds long. Supervising animator James King and I were saying, ‘Oh, that would be really cool to imitate the Magical Mystery Tour,’ where it started. fast and then at some points it stops and starts again. And the world where they stop, you see a wide view of the Multiverses. But, you know, what does a Multiverse look like? It’s not so much about Earths because that would be ‘multi-Earth. ‘. It’s ‘Multiverse.’ There was also ‘where’ all this happened.”

“They were always starting in Kamar-Taj and they were supposed to end up in an alley. Of course, in the movie they ended up on the roof, but that was a very late addition. This was changed about three months before delivery!” revealed the supervisor. “Initially, for all the worlds they go through, we were all thinking we were going to do a lot of 2.5D, where we’d do basic geometry and a lot of DMP and retouch on top. more violent – where they were now moving much more in space – we knew we couldn’t do anything like that and it would be 3D for all worlds.”

Framestore’s visual effects supervisor then revealed that “It was at this point, too, that things changed. The whole concept was that they’re free-falling in different kinds of worlds. They should always go from New York to New York in different styles. different and then at some point they should land in an alley, as I mentioned.”

During the creative process, Wajsbrot revealed how the last-minute change impacted the dynamics of the shot:

“At some point, they said, ‘Oh, actually, now they’re going to land on a roof.’ We were doing so much already at New York level, but suddenly that trip would be at roof level, to end up on the roof. I thought this might change the dynamics of the image, in part because it would just be the sky you see. You won’t read the speed as much because it’s not close to the ground. And so we all said, ‘Well, you know what? Let’s find one. transitional world that can go from street level to roof level.'”

The visual effects supervisor went on to admit that the team was instructed not to “imitate anything” from the iconic Multiverse sequel to the first Doctor Strange film, as the requirement for the sequel is new worlds to be “different” and “fresh”:

“We said, ‘Okay, what if we create some kind of ancient world where suddenly the geometry is a little bit distorted so all of a sudden you’re at roof level because of that transitional world, which was the ancient world.’ At some point, the ancient world became an ancient desert world – the feedback was, ‘We need to be careful not to make this exactly like a world from the first Doctor Strange.’ We couldn’t imitate anything from the first Doctor Strange, it needed to be different, it needed to be fresh.”

Wajbrot ended by discussing how the transition to Earth-838 “worked well” from street level to finally ending at roof level:

“So we had to create this transitional world to get in. I’m not even sure when you watch the sequel, you realize first it’s street level and then it ends up at roof level. It goes by so fast. But it worked out well for us. build it like that.”

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

Gravedigger



