Viola Davis: 5 Lessons We Learned From Oprah Interview

-“How it feels?”

-“I’m nervous”

(a long sigh from both)

The opening dialogue of Viola Davis’ interview with Oprah Winfrey, produced by Netflix, is of great impact for black women – not used to love, to speak without being interrupted, to be able to express feelings and to show vulnerability without having to pay a price. high price for it. By introducing two black women who are currently far removed from the stereotypes we are used to – screaming, poverty, violence, exhaustion and subservience – the dialogue allows us to see how we really are: human. We immediately understood what was happening there, a meeting between sisters.

Although the philosopher’s stone of the interview is the release of Viola’s autobiography, in search of me (Editora Record, 2022, R$ 49.90), what the “interview of millions”, as it became known, presents us with the possibility of projecting a pleasant life for us, despite all the traumas and wounds left by racism allied with sexism. And even the actress’ memories, permeated by episodes of violence and a childhood marked by extreme poverty, are not able to divert us from this message.

In the moving and encouraging conversation, what Viola does, as she gently shares the path she took to find a voice for herself, is we offer valuable lessons on how to achieve the well-being necessary to live fully and with purpose. We leave here five of the lessons we learned in this pearl that is Oprah and Viola: A Netflix Special Event:

1. Racism leaves marks and we need to find ways to get rid of them

The 56-year-old actress believed that the rise in her career would lead her, as if by magic, to discover the meaning of her life and enjoy it. However, contrary to expectations, already at the top, Viola was pushed into a strong existential crisis. In one of the most moving parts of the interview, she reveals that nothing has been able to make her break away from the image of little Viola running from the racist attacks of the white boys at school. “This is the memory that defined me. (…) I never stopped running, my feet just stopped moving,” she says. Viola needed to return to her roots to be able to tell her own story and finally abandon the image that those boys who were chasing her had left about her past. It was her writing (borrowing the expression from Conceição Evaristo) turned into a book that managed to free her from the marks left by the racism she suffered in childhood.

“Find people in your life who love you”

2. Love is capable of transforming our lives

“Many black women feel that there is little or no love in their lives. This reality is so painful that Black women rarely speak openly about it,” bell hooks wrote in the text. living on love. The collective potency of this feeling is central to the conversation. In fact, love is perceived by Viola as vital to having become the world celebrity that she is today. “Find people in your life who love you,” the actress points out, “By loving you completely, down to your flaws, what these people do is give you permission to be able to love yourself.”

It is not by chance that the family, despite violence and poverty, receives special attention in their memories. “My father was the first man who loved me and he showed it every day,” he says. Daughter Genesis and husband Julius are two other examples of how love was fundamental in Viola’s life. “Having a daughter gives you the opportunity to live for something bigger than yourself,” she stresses of the girl’s adoption.

3. Find your voice

In another excerpt, the actress confided that she was only able to discover her power as a woman after playing the character Annalize Keating in the series. How to Defend an Assassin (2014). “Annalise Keating freed me from the obstacles that kept me from realizing my worth and power as a woman. (…) That role set me free,” she wrote in the book. To Oprah, Viola explains that this was because the character was everything that black women, including her, are used to being told they are not. “You’re not sexy. Nobody will find you attractive. You must not be having sex, who would want you? And that’s why it was liberating, because it’s not the truth.” Being able to find her own voice and feel some level of approval in Annalize’s skin was a pivotal moment in the journey the actress decided to take to pursue happiness.

4. Courage is the real cure

There are many moments in the interview in which Viola makes explicit the difficulties she faced in life until her consecration. She goes so far as to say that, for a long time, she believed she was cursed “for being too black, too ugly or too poor”. The turning point came with a lot of therapy, which helped to understand that we cannot change the past, but transforming the future is vital. Before that, the encounter with acting at the age of nine was essential for his pain to begin to heal. “Everything that I couldn’t express in my life, if I expressed it on stage, was celebrated,” she recalls. When she thought about giving up acting to become a teacher for financial reasons, Viola fell into depression, but her sister Deloris made her see that the risk was worth it. “I began to understand the Anne Lamott quote that says, ‘All courage is fear said with prayer.’ That’s when I understood that the fear wouldn’t go away,” and she moved on, treading her path of success.

“I needed a dream like I needed food and water”

5. Purpose as the ability to manage one’s own life

Viola’s ability to describe her own dreams as the nourishment necessary for life is inspiring. The dream of being an actress, she explains, was bigger than her fears. “I needed a dream like I needed food and water. That dream wasn’t just a goal. That dream was my way out. It was my salvation.” And it seems, after a long journey of self-knowledge, the actress managed to find this purpose and tell her story. The interview ends with Oprah asking her partner, “What are you, Viola Davis, living for right now?” To which the actress responds, holding back tears and allowing herself some pauses: “First of all, I’m living for my peace and my joy. I really am. I want to be happy in my life. And I know that happiness is a journey. It’s not a destination. Life is peppered with bad things, but I want to feel some peace and joy in my life for sure.”