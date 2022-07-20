Volleyball: Men’s team plays poorly and falls in the quarterfinals of the Nations League – 07/20/2022

It gave the logic. Much criticized for the level of its performances in the classification phase of the League of Nations, the Brazilian men’s volleyball team is eliminated. Brazil opened the quarterfinals, in Bologna (Italy), with an undeniable defeat to the United States, by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 20/25, 25/22, 25/23 and 25/17. The team even played well in the first set, which they won, and in a good part of the third, in which they suffered a comeback. But the poor performance in the second and especially the fourth sets killed Brazil’s chances.

The campaign is the worst for a Brazilian volleyball team since 2015, when Brazil finished fifth in the then League of Nations. After the tournament was renamed the Nations League, the team were semi-finalists in 2018 and 2019, and champions last year. In the period, from 2015 to now, Brazil won the 2019 World Cup, was silver in the 2018 World Cup, was Olympic gold in 2016, and fourth in Tokyo-2020.

The result should put pressure on Renan Dal Zotto, who has been heavily criticized since the Tokyo Olympics, when Brazil finished without a medal. The coach, who took charge of the team in the last Olympic cycle, has in his hands two of the best players today, Leal and Lucarelli, but the team does not perform as expected.

And there is, of course, the comparison with the work of José Roberto Guimarães in the women’s team. Despite having had to renew most of the team, putting to play athletes who had never been called up until then, Zé Roberto managed to take Brazil to the runner-up of the League of Nations.

More than the result, the lack of connection between the team and the engaged Brazilian volleyball fans is a concern. If this relationship is in a great phase for women, for men, criticism was already noisy during the Tokyo Games and should grow. In five weeks, on August 26, the World Championships begin, in Poland and Slovenia.

Despite these criticisms, Renan has kept players on the team who don’t perform as they used to, such as Lucão, who returned to play after an injury, and Bruninho. And he insists on the very peculiar game model, with two liberos: Maique when Brazil serves, while Thales enters the court when the rival serves.

In the elimination game, Leal and Lucarelli did what they could. They scored, respectively, 17 and 16 points. Darlan, who replaces his brother Alan, who was injured in the qualifying phase and will miss the Worlds, scored 13. Without a reserve opposite, since Franco asked for a waiver, Renan bet on Adriano, who started very well, but not to the point of to reverse the result.

Thinking about the World Cup, Renan can call up Wallace again, a 35-year veteran who is retired from the national team, but, given the situation, he has already said he would accept to return.