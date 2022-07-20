“We will coolly analyze”; Adson Batista ‘cries’ to fans and gives a message about the weight of the Corinthians shirt

President of Atlético-GO left concerns about refereeing in the air and still has doubts about where Timão’s opponent will ‘send’ the game

This Tuesday (19), the Corinthians met his opponent in the next round of the Copa do Brasil. After the draw, it was decided that the Helm duels against Atlético-GO for the quarterfinals of the competition. The clashes are scheduled to take place in the weeks of July 27 (outward) and August 17 (return).

The president of Atlético-GO, Adson Batista, made a statement about the confrontation and highlighted Corinthians as the favorite: “A very big challenge, at the same time, a great opportunity. Corinthians is the favourite, has pharaonic investments, a multi-champion club, but Atlético is looking for space in Brazilian football, and I hope they can surprise with a lot of dedication”.

The manager left his concern with the referee in the air: “We expect an impartial refereeing, who whistles the game without looking at the color of the shirt and without looking at the shield and grandeur of Corinthians”, said Batista, who is still in doubt about where the team from Goiânia will play when they are home: At Serra Dourada, or at Estádio Antonio Accioly: “Let’s analyze it coldly: Serra Dourada is also home to Atlético, it is very likely that we will play there, let’s talk internally”, he declared.

If Timão confirms the favoritism, they would face the winner of the confrontation between Fortaleza and Fluminense. On the other side of the bracket, Flamengo, Corinthians’ next rival in Libertadores, faces Athletico-PR de Felipão. While waiting for the start of the decisive journey for the Copa do Brasil, Timão focuses its forces on the Brasileirão. After defeating Ceará at the weekend, Vítor Pereira’s team faces Coritiba this Wednesday (20), at Neo Química Arena, from 9:30 pm.